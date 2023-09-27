Fingernails Apple TV Original Film premiers November 3rd 2023

The world of cinema is set to be enthralled once again with the release of Apple Original Films’ Fingernails. The film, which is scheduled for a global premiere on November 3rd, 2023 Apple TV+, is a highly anticipated release, not just for its intriguing plot, but also for the stellar cast and crew associated with it. The Apple Original film will also be premiering at theatre screens in Los Angeles and New York theaters on Friday, October 27, 2023.

Fingernails stars Jessie Buckley and Riz Ahmed, two actors who have consistently delivered powerful performances in their respective careers. Buckley, known for her roles in “Chernobyl” and “I’m Thinking of Ending Things”, and Ahmed, who has received critical acclaim for his roles in “Sound of Metal” and “Nightcrawler“, are expected to bring their unique acting prowess to this film. The film also features Jeremy Allen White, adding another layer of talent to the ensemble.

The film’s plot revolves around a love testing institute, a concept that is both intriguing and thought-provoking. The story follows Anna, played by Jessie Buckley, and Ryan, played by Jeremy Allen White, who have found true love, as proven by a controversial new technology. However, Anna isn’t sure about the results and takes a position at the love testing institute, where she meets Amir, played by Riz Ahmed. This narrative promises to be a playful meditation on love, exploring the complexities and uncertainties that often accompany this profound emotion.

Fingernails Apple TV Original Film

Fingernails is directed by Christos Nikou, marking his first English-language film. Nikou, who made a significant impact with his directorial debut “Apples”, is known for his visionary approach to filmmaking. The film is co-written by Nikou, Stavros Raptis, and Sam Steiner, bringing together a team of writers who are known for their ability to craft compelling narratives.

The film’s production team is equally impressive, with Cate Blanchett, Andrew Upton, Coco Francini, and Lucas Wiesendanger serving as producers. Blanchett, an acclaimed actress herself, brings her understanding of the craft to the production side, promising a film that is both engaging and well-crafted. The film is executive produced by FilmNation Entertainment, along with Glen Basner, Milan Popelka, Alison Cohen, Ashley Fox, Kevin Lafferty, and Jerome Duboz.

“Fingernails” has already garnered attention from the international film community, having been selected for the Toronto International Film Festival. This selection is a testament to the film’s potential and the high expectations surrounding its release.

The film’s release on Apple TV+ highlights the platform’s commitment to original content. Apple TV+ has been steadily building its portfolio of original films and series, and “Fingernails” is a significant addition to this growing collection. The platform’s focus on original content provides a space for unique narratives and innovative storytelling, and “Fingernails” is expected to be a shining example of this.

Fingernails promises to be a captivating exploration of love, featuring a talented cast, a visionary director, and a thought-provoking narrative. As the film gears up for its global premiere on November 3rd, 2023 in Apple TV+, audiences around the world are eagerly awaiting what promises to be a memorable cinematic experience.



