Apple TV+ Jane Tv series inspired by Dr. Jane Goodall

Apple has today unveiled that a new 10 episode mission driven series designed for kids and families inspired by the work of Dr. Jane Goodall will soon be premiering on the Apple TV+ service. Jane is a new series from Emmy Award winner J.J. Johnson, Sinking Ship Entertainment and the Jane Goodall Institute. Jane will officially premiere on the Apple TV+ service in a few months time on April 14, 2023.

Apple TV+ Jane

“Ava Louise Murchison (“Reacher”) stars as Jane Garcia, a 9-year-old budding environmentalist on a quest to save endangered animals. Using her powerful imagination, Jane takes her best friends David, played by Mason Blomberg (“Shameless”), and Greybeard the chimpanzee on epic adventures to help protect wild animals all around the world because, according to her idol Dr. Jane Goodall: “Only if we understand, will we care. Only if we care, will we help. Only if we help, can they be saved.”

“I’m excited about this opportunity and relationship with Apple and Sinking Ship. The program ‘Jane’ spreads a message of hope and reminds children that the environment is something that we all have to be concerned about while also inspiring them and their parents to make a difference,” said Dr. Jane Goodall.”

As soon as Apple releases a new trailer for the upcoming Jane TV series will keep you informed as always.

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals