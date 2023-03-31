Big Beasts documentary premiers on Apple TV+

Apple has released a new trailer today for its upcoming new Apple TV+ Big Beasts documentary series that will consist of 10 episodes and has been narrated by Emmy Award nominee Tom Hiddleston. Travel from freezing poles to tropical rainforests to meet nature’s most captivating giants, who prove being big comes with enormous challenges. The new Apple TV+ documentary series will premiere on April 21 2023 just in time for Earth Day, with two new episodes being released by Apple each week until Friday, May 19 2023.

Apple TV Big Beasts documentary

““Big Beasts” features some of the world’s most massive species filmed across 17 countries, including the gray whale, the elephant seal, the giant otter, the gorilla, the hippo, the brown bear, the ostrich, the orangutan, the tiger and the polar bear. Viewers will see that it’s not easy being big — the larger the animal, the greater the challenges they face — as the series captures rare and first-ever footage using specialized equipment and next-generation filming techniques.”

““Big Beasts” is produced by Plimsoll Productions with Emmy Award winner Tom Hugh-Jones (“Planet Earth II,” “Hostile Planet”) and Emmy Award nominees Grant Mansfield (“Hostile Planet”) and Martha Holmes (“Hostile Planet,” “Life”) executive producing. Hugh-Jones also served as executive producer for Apple TV+ BAFTA Award-nominated and Jackson Wild Media Award-winning nature docuseries “Tiny World,” narrated by SAG Award nominee Paul Rudd.”

Earth Day 2023

Earth Day is an annual event celebrated around the world on April 22nd to demonstrate support for environmental protection. It was first celebrated in 1970 and has since grown to become a global event with more than 193 countries participating.

In 2023, Earth Day will be celebrated on April 22nd, and it will mark the 53rd anniversary of this important event. It will be a day for individuals and organizations to take action to protect the planet, raise awareness about environmental issues, and promote sustainable practices to help preserve the Earth for future generations. To learn more about Earth Day and this year celebration jump over to the official website.

Source : Apple





