Earth engine building board game hits Kickstarter

Earth a new beautiful engine building and management board game has launched via Kickstarter this month and already raised over $240,000 thanks to nearly 5,000 backers with still 14 days remaining. The game takes approximately 45 to 90 minutes to complete and supports 1 to 5 players ages 13 and above.

During gameplay players create self-supporting ecosystems of growth, expansion and supply, where even the cards you don’t use become compost for future growth and end-game Victory Points. Watch the overview video below to learn more about what you can expect from the unique board game. Early bird pledges are now available for the novel project from roughly $42 or £32 (depending on current exchange rates).

Earth engine building board game

“All of the details shown on the Kickstarter and in marketing are based off of our vision and the prototype – they are not finalized. Components are subject to change to improve usability and to meet manufacturing requirements. Having already produced 8 games and 2 expansions, I have great relationships with manufacturers, freight forwarders and fulfilment companies. I have successfully delivered games to over five dozen countries around the world, including some early deliveries – and unfortunately due to COVID… some late deliveries. Which means I have built more wiggle room into the schedule for this project, as everyone prefers to receive something early, as opposed to “late.”

If the Earth crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2023. To learn more about the Earth board game project view the promotional video below.

” Your pledge includes a shipping subsidy, as actual shipping rates are much higher than what we show. We prepay all applicable duty/taxes for customers receiving their games in Canada, USA, EU, UK, Australia, and NZ. If you live outside these areas, before pledging your support we recommend you look into import tax/rules for your country. As you know, there will always challenges, but I do try my hardest to keep your risks to a minimum. This is my 9th Kickstarter, and as always, I work my hardest to minimize any problems, and to deliver the best game and the best Kickstarter experience I can.”

For a complete list of all available early bird specials, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the board game, jump over to the official Earth crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

