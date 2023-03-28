Killers of the Flower Moon Martin Scorsese Apple TV+ film

Apple has announced that its new Apple Original film Killers of the Flower Moon will premiere in theatre screens worldwide thanks to a partnership with Paramount Pictures. The highly anticipated film will be available to watch from Friday, October 6, 2023 and will be widely available a few weeks later from October 20, 2023 onwards. Finally streaming globally on the Apple TV+ service after its exclusive theatrical release.

The Killers of the Flower Moon film stars Leonardo DiCaprio, Robert De Niro, Lily Gladstone, Jesse Plemons, Cara Jade Myers, JaNae Collins, Jillian Dion and Tantoo Cardinal. As soon Apple releases a new trailer for the upcoming film we will keep you up to speed as always.

Killers of the Flower Moon

“Directed by Scorsese and written for the screen by Eric Roth and Scorsese, based on David Grann’s bestselling book of the same name. Set in 1920s Oklahoma and depicts the serial murder of members of the oil-wealthy Osage Nation, a string of brutal crimes that came to be known as the Reign of Terror.”

“Martin Scorsese’s highly anticipated “Killers of the Flower Moon” will first be released exclusively in theaters worldwide, in partnership with Paramount Pictures, limited on Friday, October 6, and wide on Friday, October 20, before streaming globally on Apple TV+.”

Source : Apple





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals