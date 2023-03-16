BlackBerry film the true story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise

IFC Films has released a new trailer for the upcoming new movie BlackBerry telling the true story of the meteoric rise and catastrophic demise of the once hugely popular phone brand. The BlackBerry film will premiere in theatre screens worldwide from May 12, 2023 onwards providing a look at the history of the first smartphone the combined keyboard and screen together and dominated the phone market before the arrival of the Apple iPhone.

BlackBerry was originally developed and maintained by the Canadian company BlackBerry Limited (formerly known as Research In Motion, or RIM) from 1999 to 2016, after which it was licensed to various companies. The first BlackBerry device in the form of the 850, was first launched way back in 1999 as a two-way pager in Munich, Germany. BlackBerry was a solution devised by RIM for delivering e-mail over several different wireless networks. Check out the trailer below to learn more about the company and its origins.

BlackBerry film

“BlackBerry is a 2023 Canadian biopic film about the history of the BlackBerry line of mobile phones. It is directed by Matt Johnson from a script by Johnson and producer Matthew Miller, which was adapted from Jacquie McNish and Sean Silcoff’s book Losing the Signal: The Untold Story Behind the Extraordinary Rise and Spectacular Fall of BlackBerry.”

The BlackBerry film stars Jay Baruchel and Glenn Howerton in the lead roles as Mike Lazaridis and Jim Balsillie, respectively. It also stars Johnson, Rich Sommer, Michael Ironside, Martin Donovan, Michelle Giroux, SungWon Cho, Saul Rubinek, and Cary Elwes.

