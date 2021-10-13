VanMoof V electric bike offers a top speed of 31mph

Dutch electric bike design company VanMoof has introduced a new addition to their range revealing its very first “hyperbike”. Offering a new, faster e-bike that will “redefine city mobility for good” says VanMoof and is capable of reaching speeds up to 31 mph or 50 kmh. The VanMoof V electric bike will be launching next year with the first deliveries taking place late in 2022. Prices will start from £3498, €3498 or $3498 depending on your location.

“The VanMoof V is the brand’s first high-speed e-bike and will offer riders a true car replacement for everyday life in cities and beyond. With integrated speed settings to match country regulations, the VanMoof V will be capable of hitting speeds up to 50 km/h or 31 mp/h. It will be full of new features optimized to shrink even the biggest cities.”

“The VanMoof V is designed to keep the joy and simplicity of riding a bike, while adding the benefits of more power and speed. Featuring two-wheel drive, front and rear suspension, thicker tires and a new iconic frame design, the VanMoof V will be optimized for smoother and longer-distance riding. The bike’s dual motors will provide more powerful acceleration, while intelligent motor control will enhance traction for safety and performance. The VanMoof V will be packed with the latest signature VanMoof tech including the much-loved Turbo Boost, Kick Lock for keyless locking, automatic gear shifting, and Theft Defense. “

“Designed for a bike-first future, the speed, accessibility, and ease of the VanMoof V will be able to shift the hierarchy on the roads. With more cyclists on the roads than ever, the VanMoof V comes at a turning point in the history of our cities. After the pandemic sparked a well-reported cycling boom across Europe and the USA, millions have already been invested in cycling infrastructure. However, to truly reverse the car-first mentality, cities need to modernize policies to open up our cities to a more sustainable future.”

