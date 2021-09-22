Vinci 750w electric bike speeds along at 35mph

If you are looking for a more unique electric bike you may be interested in a new start-up and product designer that has created the Vinci. A powerful 750w electric bike capable of reaching top speeds of 35 mph with a range of 35 to 50 miles thanks to its rechargeable 48 volt 15ah lithium battery. Fitted with 20 inch x 4 inch alloy wheels, hydraulic disc brakes and front fork suspension the electric bike can be pedal assisted when needed and has seven gears to help you climb the steep inclines with ease. Early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $999 or £732 (depending on current exchange rates).

Vinci 750w electric bike hits Kickstarter

“My first connection with a bike was when I was 16, I took that my cousin’s bike to open an empty back street, and I still remember that sensation. The Vinci bike is designed on research and applied dimensioned where handlebars, seat, and legs are located. The Vinci bike is designed to optimize the best seating position to comfort. “

Assuming that the Vinci funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around May 2022. To learn more about the Vinci 750w electric bike project review the promotional video below.

“Since I was a kid, I have been obsessed with cars and bikes, and sketching them. This is my favorite bike that I have been planning for a very long time. Now I studied mechanical engineering, and now, I finally made my own favorite bike. I wanted to get around town in a style. So I choose electronics that I have enough power, can cover for daily commute + some extra leftover miles, and street legal. I wanted to design a bike that speaks to me that bounds sole together—simple and clean timeless design, The bike that I would like to keep forever.”

For a complete list of all available special pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the 750w electric bike, jump over to the official Vinci crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

