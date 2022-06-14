ProximiKey digital keyless lock

If you would like to use your phone as a key you may be interested in a new digital keyless lock system called ProximiKey. Specifically designed to enable you to manage, share and open locks using your Android or iOS phone. Created by a team of engineers and designers based in Copenhagen, Denmark the ProximiKey keyless lock has been launched via Kickstarter with the aim of raising the required funds to make the jump from concept into production. Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $77 or £57 (depending on current exchange rates).

“You probably already have your smartphone next to you and rely on it for daily interactions. Maybe your smartphone has already replaced some plastic cards in your wallet too? So why not replace one or more physical keys in your bundle? We are sure you’ll agree that these small keys are annoying, easy to lose and difficult to share.”

“It’s a digital keyless solution that enables you to use your smartphone to open locks. The solution consists of an app and our innovative lock. Our first product in this line of smartlocks is the padlock that is production-ready, but the solution will eventually support any kind of lock. Up to 4 different locks can be connected to the app and access can be shared with friends, family and/or co-workers. The solution is built and powered by NFC technology, as we see it as the perfect fit for the purpose and use case. User Experience is a top priority so we’ve made sure you will experience a simple, quick and well-functioning interaction with the locks. Now, opening your lock is as simple as opening the app and tapping on the lock to open it, just like you do when you use your smartphone to make payments. “

Digital keyless lock

If the ProximiKey crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around . To learn more about the ProximiKey digital keyless lock project play the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the digital keyless lock, jump over to the official ProximiKey crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

