EIZO 24″ FlexScan EV2485 IPS USB-C monitor unveiled

EIZO has introduced a new USB-C IPS monitor this week in the form of the 24 inch FlexScan EV2485 which will be available to purchase sometime later this month although pricing and availability have yet to be confirmed. The frameless design of the WUXGA (1920 x 1200) IPS monitor can be used to provide additional screen space when using a laptop and will triple the effective screen space when used with a 14 inch laptop. The EV2485’s USB-C terminal provides users access to four USB Type-A ports for easily connecting peripherals such as an external keyboard, mouse, web camera, or storage device.

“The monitor is equipped with a USB Type-C connection that allows users to display video, playback audio, transmit USB signals, and supply power to connected devices. This convenient multi-purpose connectivity makes it faster and easier to connect a laptop when moving between workstations or when working away from the office.”

“Printing out work-related documents is less common in recent years due to increases in home offices, telecommuting, and security measures. To make reading digital documents more comfortable, Paper Mode reduces the amount of blue light emitted by the monitor, helping to prevent eye fatigue. When used in conjunction with the monitor’s Auto EcoView dimming function, blue light is reduced by as much as 80%.”

“The EV2485 implements a virtually frameless design for a minimalistic aesthetic. In addition to sleek black, the cabinet is available in white for a color option that keeps the workspace feeling bright. Furthermore, EIZO provides cables to match the cabinet for full color coordination.”

Source : EIZO

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals