AOC I1601P 15.6 inch USB portable monitor £199

AOC has launched a new USB portable monitor this month priced at £199 offering a 15.6 inch monitor with USB-C connectivity and wide viewing angles (170/170°). The portable monitor can be connected via both USB-A and USB-C input, all thanks to the single cable solution amd AOC include a cable in the box, to get you started straight out-of-the-box. Thanks to the hybrid one-cable solution the connection will power the display and transfer a video signal via the USB DisplayPort Alternate mode.

“The portable monitor can be used with both legacy and modern computers enables several scenarios in which the I1601P can be used. At businesses and homes where some devices might have USB-C and some only USB-A, the I1601P makes sure that the display can be extended. The additional benefit of a secondary screen is enormous; one display can show an email or an IM client while the other shows a Word document or a spreadsheet. Or you can watch a video on one display and take notes on the other. It’s up to your imagination!”

“The design of the I1601P portable monitor is minimalistic, with a grey aluminium back and thin black bezels on the front. The included SmartCase can protect the display from scratches when carried around, and also doubles as a foldable stand. Weighing only 800 g, it is light enough to be carried along in a bag or backpack on airplanes and trains or on the daily commute.”

The AOC I1601P 15.6″ USB portable monitor will be officially launching during August 2021, for more information on full specifications jump over to the official AOC website by following the link below.

Source : AOC : Hexus

