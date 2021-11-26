Dark Matter 49″ Super Ultrawide and 34″ Ultrawide curved gaming monitors

If you are in the market for a ultrawide gaming monitor you may be interested into new screens by Monoprice in the form of the Dark Matter 49″ Super Ultrawide and 34″ ultrawide gaming monitors priced at $1,000 and $500 respectively. The new Dark Matter 49″ curved monitor features an resolution of 5120 x 1440 pixels offering a Dual Quad HD (DQHD) resolution and a super ultrawide 32:9 aspect ratio. While the Dark Matter 34″ curved monitor features a resolution of 3440 x 1440 pixels (UWQHD) resolution and an ultrawide 21:9 aspect ratio, which provides 35% more desktop real estate than a traditional WQHD 16:9 display.

Dark Matter 49-inch super ultrawide monitor (43305, MSRP: $999.99)

The 49-inch curved gaming monitor is designed to provide a jaw-dropping, cinematic field of view for work, play, and everything in between. It offers the equivalent viewing surface area of two 27-inch 16:9 monitors side-by-side but without any breaks in the picture. The ergonomic 1800R curvature enhances immersion and reduces eye strain, while Quantum LCD technology enhances visuals for lifelike color accuracy, deeper blacks, and greater brightness.

5120x1440p resolution

120 Hz refresh rate

32:9 aspect ratio

1800R curvature

VA panel technology with Quantum LCD

Adaptive Sync Supported

VESA compatibility

Dark Matter 34-inch curved gaming monitor (42772, $499.99)

The 34-inch ultrawide monitor provides 35% more desktop real estate than a traditional 16:9 QHD display. The subtle 1500R curvature provides excellent ergonomics for long workdays and extended gaming sessions. Quantum LCD technology delivers a wider gamut of colors for excellent color accuracy and enhanced brightness and contrast.

3440x1440p resolution

165 Hz refresh rate

21:9 aspect ratio

1500R curvature

VA panel technology with Quantum LCD

Adaptive Sync Supported

Vesa compatibility

Source : Monoprice

