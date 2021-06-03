QNAP TVS-x72X 10 GbE NAS with 4K HDMI and M.2 NVMe SSD

QNAP’s new NAS unveiled this week in the form of the TVS-x72X 10 GbE NAS with 4K HDMI and M.2 NVMe SSD is powered by an Intel Core i3-8100T quad-core 3.1 GHz processor supported by dual-channel DDR4 memory offering the ability for users to install up to 64 GB of memory.

The latest NAS from QNAP features two Gigabit and one 10GBASE-T RJ45 (10G/5G/2.5G/1G/100M) port to increase virtual machine performance, intensive file access, high-speed backup/restore, and media file transfer and the operating system can be switched by the user from QTS to QuTS hero – QNAP’s ZFS-based NAS operating system if desired. Four USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) ports also allow compatibility with newer, faster USB drives/expansion enclosures for transferring large media files.

“QNAP, today launched the high-performance 6-bay TVS-672X and 8-bay TVS-872X 10 GbE NAS with Intel Core i3 processors. With expandable storage capacity and feature-rich apps, both models support M.2 NVMe SSD cache acceleration, PCIe expansion, multi-cloud backup, 4K@60Hz HDMI output, real-time transcoding, support for Azure Active Directory Domain Services (Azure AD DS), and many more features to enhance the workflows and productivity of small and medium businesses.

Tower model; Intel Core i3-8100T quad-core 3.1 GHz processor, dual-channel DDR4 SODIMM memory slots for up to 64 GB; hot-swappable 2.5-inch/3.5-inch SATA 6 Gbps hard drives or SSDs; 2x M.2 2280 NVMe Gen 3 x2 SSD slots; 1x 10GBASE-T RJ45 port (10G/5G/2.5G/1G/100M), 2x Gigabit ports; 2x PCIe Gen 3 slots; 1x USB 3.2 Gen 1 (5 Gbps) port, 4x USB 3.2 Gen 2 (10 Gbps) ports (2x Type-C + 2x Type-A); 1x HDMI 2.0 4K@60Hz output”

Source : QNAP : TPU

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals