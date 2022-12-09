Twitter Blue to cost more on the iPhone

Elon Musk previously criticized Apple and their 30% fee for selling apps and subscriptions through the App store and now Twitter Blue will have different pricing on the iPhone.

Previously Musk Said that Twitter Blue would cost users $8 a month and this price is still correct if you sign up for it through the Twitter website.

If you sign up for Twitter Blue on the iPhone, then it will apparently cost you more for the subscription, the Information has revealed that Twitter is planning to charge $11 a month through the iPhone.

The new Twitter Blue service will be relaunching soon, there are suggestions that it may launch today, although this has yet to be confirmed.

It originally launched, but then had to be pulled as there was a range of problems with the subscription service which gives people a blue tick on the platform for a monthly fee.

You can see the original tweet from Musk below, which claimed that it was a secret tax, but the tax is not secret as everyone knows about it and Apple announced it when they launched their app store.

Did you know Apple puts a secret 30% tax on everything you buy through their App Store? https://t.co/LGkPZ4EYcz — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 28, 2022

As soon as we get some details on exactly when the Twitter monthly subscription service will relaunch, we will let you know.

Source The Information

Image Credit: Nathan Dumlao





