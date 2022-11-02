Elon Musk to offer Twitter blue tick for $8 a month

At the moment Twitter has a blue tick that signals that the account is verified and an individual is a real person. This is something that has been reserved for celebrities and brands etc, Elon Musk is apparently going to change that.

He announced on Twitter that the current system is going to be replaced with a new system where you can pay Twitter $8 a month for the blue tick next to your name.

Twitter’s current lords & peasants system for who has or doesn’t have a blue checkmark is bullshit. Power to the people! Blue for $8/month. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

He also revealed that you will get some other things for your $8 a month, this will include priority replies mentions in search, and the ability to post longer videos and audio. You will also be shown half as many adverts as free users.

You will also get:

– Priority in replies, mentions & search, which is essential to defeat spam/scam

– Ability to post long video & audio

– Half as many ads — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) November 1, 2022

Musk also revealed that there will be a secondary tag below the name of public figures politicians and more, this new offering is expected to replace Twitter Blue. It will be interesting to see if this new system is popular and whether people are prepared to pay $8 a month for a blue tick next to their name and some other new features. If it is popular then it could be a good revenue stream for the company.

Source The Verge

Image Credit: Solen Feyissa



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals