New Twitter verification system planned for $20 a month

Now Elon Musk owns Twitter he is already starting to implement his plans and details have been revealed this week that its new owner is planning a new Twitter verification system that will cost $20 a month. The planned revamp of the verification system will replace the companies optional $4.99 a month subscription implemented to unlock additional features for members if desired.

New Twitter verification system

The news has been published by the Verge website who have seen details of the new plan from an “internal correspondence”. Which reveals that Twitter is planning to charge $19.99 for the revamped Blue subscription.

“Under the current plan, verified users would have 90 days to subscribe or lose their blue checkmark. Employees working on the project were told on Sunday that they need to meet a deadline of November 7th to launch the feature or they will be fired.”

New Homepage

Elon Musk has wasted no time making changes to his new acquisition and has already made changes to the homepage that logged out users of Twitter will see. The Verge website explains a little more about some of the new changes that have been implement it already.

“Less than 24 hours after completing his $44 billion acquisition of Twitter, Elon Musk decided to change its homepage. He requested that logged out users visiting Twitter.com be redirected to the Explore page that shows trending tweets and news stories, according to employees familiar with the matter who requested anonymity to speak without the company’s permission.

Before, visiting Twitter’s homepage while logged out showed only a sign-up form, encouraging the creation of an account to view tweets. Musk’s directive, which was implemented late Friday, required VP involvement to override a code freeze put in place to prevent rogue staffers from making changes during the takeover process.

Though Musk didn’t widely articulate a reason for the change, to the employees who observed it, the message was clear: no more sacred cows. Inside the old Twitter, such a decision would have been fought over between teams for weeks. But this was the new Twitter. As a former executive told me: “That’s definitely one way to make it clear you’re in charge now.”

Source : Verge



