Xiaomi Just Released an Open-Source AI That Outperforms GPT-5.4

Xiaomi’s MiMo V2.5 Pro is an open source AI model designed to balance scalability and functionality. It features a 1.22 trillion parameter mixture of experts architecture, activating 42 billion parameters per task to improve efficiency. With a 1 million token context window, the model can handle extensive data sequences, making it suitable for tasks requiring long-term reasoning. Released under the MIT license, MiMo V2.5 Pro is available for commercial use, as outlined by World of AI in their detailed overview.

Discover how MiMo V2.5 Pro handles tasks like generating structured UI designs and streamlining software development workflows. Gain insight into its multimodal capabilities for processing text, images and other data types and examine its benchmark performance on Swaybench Pro and GDP Evolve. Additionally, explore its pricing model and accessibility features tailored to organizations with diverse requirements.

Innovative Architecture and Key Features

TL;DR Key Takeaways : Innovative AI Model: Xiaomi’s MiMo V2.5 Pro features a 1.22 trillion parameter mixture of experts architecture and a 1 million token context window, allowing advanced workflows, long-term reasoning and multimodal data processing.

Xiaomi’s MiMo V2.5 Pro features a 1.22 trillion parameter mixture of experts architecture and a 1 million token context window, allowing advanced workflows, long-term reasoning and multimodal data processing. Open source and Accessible: Released under the MIT license, MiMo V2.5 Pro is free for commercial use, offering developers and enterprises a cost-effective and flexible AI solution.

Released under the MIT license, MiMo V2.5 Pro is free for commercial use, offering developers and enterprises a cost-effective and flexible AI solution. Exceptional Performance: The model outperforms competitors like GPT-5.4 and Gemini 3.1 Pro in benchmarks, excelling in token efficiency, multi-step workflows and specialized outputs for technical applications.

The model outperforms competitors like GPT-5.4 and Gemini 3.1 Pro in benchmarks, excelling in token efficiency, multi-step workflows and specialized outputs for technical applications. Diverse Applications: MiMo V2.5 Pro supports industries such as UI/UX design, 3D modeling, dynamic visuals and software development, driving innovation across sectors.

MiMo V2.5 Pro supports industries such as UI/UX design, 3D modeling, dynamic visuals and software development, driving innovation across sectors. Cost-Effective Pricing: Competitive token pricing ($1 per 1M input tokens, $3 per 1M output tokens) ensures affordability for developers, startups and enterprises.

At the core of MiMo V2.5 Pro lies its innovative mixture of experts architecture. This design activates 42 billion parameters per task while maintaining a total capacity of 1.22 trillion parameters, making sure optimal efficiency without sacrificing performance. The model’s 1 million token context window enables it to process extensive sequences of data, making it particularly suited for tasks requiring long-horizon reasoning and detailed analysis. Additionally, its hybrid attention mechanism seamlessly integrates multimodal inputs, allowing it to process diverse datasets such as text, images and other formats with remarkable precision.

Key features of MiMo V2.5 Pro include:

Scalable Efficiency: The model’s architecture ensures high performance while minimizing computational overhead, making it suitable for both small-scale and enterprise-level applications.

The model’s architecture ensures high performance while minimizing computational overhead, making it suitable for both small-scale and enterprise-level applications. Multimodal Integration: Its ability to process and combine text, images and other data types enhances its versatility across industries.

Its ability to process and combine text, images and other data types enhances its versatility across industries. Extended Context Window: The 1 million token capacity allows for comprehensive analysis of large datasets and complex workflows.

The 1 million token capacity allows for comprehensive analysis of large datasets and complex workflows. Open source Accessibility: Released under the MIT license, it is freely available for commercial use, fostering innovation and collaboration.

These features position MiMo V2.5 Pro as a powerful tool for developers and businesses seeking advanced AI solutions.

Performance and Competitive Edge

MiMo V2.5 Pro has undergone rigorous testing against leading industry benchmarks, including Swaybench Pro, GDP Evolve and Claw Evolve. In these evaluations, it has consistently delivered exceptional results, often outperforming proprietary models such as GPT-5.4, Gemini 3.1 Pro and Opus 4.6. Its ability to handle complex reasoning tasks and agentic workflows with precision and reliability underscores its competitive edge in the AI landscape.

What sets MiMo V2.5 Pro apart:

Token Efficiency: The model uses 40-60% fewer tokens compared to competitors, resulting in faster processing times and reduced operational costs.

The model uses 40-60% fewer tokens compared to competitors, resulting in faster processing times and reduced operational costs. Workflow Mastery: It excels in executing multi-step workflows, maintaining coherence and reliability even in tasks requiring thousands of tool calls.

It excels in executing multi-step workflows, maintaining coherence and reliability even in tasks requiring thousands of tool calls. Specialized Outputs: MiMo V2.5 Pro delivers structured and functional results in areas such as coding, app development and UI generation, making it a versatile choice for technical applications.

These attributes make MiMo V2.5 Pro a standout option for industries that demand precision, scalability and cost-effectiveness.

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Applications Across Diverse Sectors

The versatility of MiMo V2.5 Pro enables its application across a wide range of industries. Its capabilities extend beyond traditional AI use cases, offering innovative solutions for complex challenges. Key applications include:

UI/UX Design: Generating structured user interfaces, including operating system clones, web pages and mobile applications.

Generating structured user interfaces, including operating system clones, web pages and mobile applications. 3D Modeling and Animation: Creating detailed 3D scenes, animations and physics simulations for gaming, visualization and virtual reality.

Creating detailed 3D scenes, animations and physics simulations for gaming, visualization and virtual reality. Dynamic Visuals: Producing scalable SVG graphics for dynamic visuals, animations and branding purposes.

Producing scalable SVG graphics for dynamic visuals, animations and branding purposes. Software Development: Supporting advanced workflows in app, game and software development, enhancing productivity and creativity.

These use cases highlight the model’s potential to drive innovation and efficiency across sectors such as technology, gaming, design and creative industries.

Accessibility and Cost-Effectiveness

Xiaomi has prioritized accessibility with MiMo V2.5 Pro, making sure that its advanced capabilities are available to a broad audience. Released under the MIT license, the model is open source and free for commercial use, eliminating restrictive limitations and fostering widespread adoption. Users can access the model through the Memo Studio chatbot, API integration, or local deployment, offering flexibility in implementation.

Cost structure:

Input Tokens: $1 per 1 million input tokens.

$1 per 1 million input tokens. Output Tokens: $3 per 1 million output tokens.

This competitive pricing model ensures that developers, startups and enterprises of all sizes can use MiMo V2.5 Pro’s capabilities without incurring prohibitive costs.

Strengths and Areas for Improvement

Strengths:

MiMo V2.5 Pro excels in delivering high coherence and precision in following instructions, making it particularly effective for tasks requiring detailed planning and execution. Its ability to self-correct during workflows enhances reliability, while its robust planning and persistence make it suitable for production-grade AI systems.

Limitations:

While the model performs exceptionally well in most areas, certain outputs, such as 3D visuals, may require additional refinement to achieve full functionality. Additionally, some results may need further optimization to meet specific user requirements. These limitations present opportunities for improvement in future iterations, making sure continued advancements in performance and usability.

Shaping the Future of Open source AI

MiMo V2.5 Pro represents a significant advancement in the open source AI landscape. Its innovative architecture, multimodal capabilities and cost-effective accessibility make it a powerful tool for developers and businesses alike. By addressing the growing demand for versatile and efficient AI systems, Xiaomi has set a new standard for open source innovation. Whether you are tackling complex workflows, developing creative applications, or exploring new possibilities in AI, MiMo V2.5 Pro enables you to achieve your goals with confidence and precision.

Media Credit: WorldofAI



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