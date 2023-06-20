Sony BRAVIA TVs now support Zoom video calling

Sony and Zoom have this week announced a new partnership that will bring the video calling and conferencing software to a selection of Sony BRAVIA televisions. Specifically, these will be the models compatible with BRAVIA CAM, the companies advanced camera technology that adapts to your room’s setting to deliver optimum picture and sound quality. The new Zoom app is available from the Google Play Store.

Besides the obvious perk of viewing your video calls on a much larger screen, you can also share your screen and use a variety of collaborative tools. The BRAVIA CAM adds a layer of convenience to the experience with its advanced functionality. It gauges your position in the room and the distance from the TV, then makes appropriate sound and picture adjustments.

Sony BRAVIA TV Zoom app support

You’ll be pleased to know that setting this up is refreshingly straightforward. All you need is a BRAVIA CAM compatible TV, download the Zoom app from Google Play, and voila, you’re all set to start your video call straight from your living room.

If you’re curious about whether your BRAVIA model can host Zoom, simply look for your model among these compatible ones: X95L, X93L, A80L, X90L, X85L, X80L, X75L, Z9K, A95K, X95K, A90K, A80K, A75K, X90K, X90S, X85K & X80K. The arrival of Zoom on these select BRAVIA TVs is slated for early summer.

Source : Sony



