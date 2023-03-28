Zoom IQ smart companion features OpenAI technology

Zoom has this week announced a new update to its Smart companion Zoom IQ thanks to a collaboration with OpenAI the company responsible for creating the artificial intelligent ChatGPT service recently launched and causing a storm worldwide. Zoom is planning to roll out a number of features next month to customers by invitation in the form of Zoom IQ chat compose, Zoom IQ email compose (initially available for Zoom IQ for Sales), and select Zoom IQ meeting summary features will be available more broadly.

Over the past year, we’ve introduced different features of Zoom IQ, including smart meeting recordings, which allow you to quickly access the meeting information you need through chapters, recording highlights, and action items. And we launched Zoom IQ for Sales, which uses conversational intelligence to capture meaningful and actionable insights from customer interactions that improve seller performance and enhance customer experience.

Zoom OpenAI

“But that was just the beginning. Today we’re announcing that we’re evolving the capabilities of Zoom IQ to become a smart companion that empowers collaboration and unlocks people’s potential by summarizing chat threads, organizing ideas, drafting content for chats, emails, and whiteboard sessions, creating meeting agendas, and more. “

“Designed to streamline workflows and equip you with the information you need to get stuff done, Zoom IQ’s capabilities will help you move through your day more easily — here’s how that day might look:

Say a team member joins their Zoom meeting late, they can ask Zoom IQ to summarize what they’ve missed in real time and ask further questions. If they need to create a whiteboard session for their meeting, Zoom IQ can generate it based on text prompts. Once the session ends, Zoom IQ will summarize the meeting and post that recap to Zoom Team Chat, even suggesting actions for owners to take on.

Source : Zoom





