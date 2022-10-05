Logitech Sight AI desktop camera for Teams, Zoom and Meet $1,999

Logitech has introduced a new camera specifically designed for video conferencing platform such as Microsoft Teams, Zoom and Google Meet equipped with artificial intelligence. The Logitech Sight has been designed for enterprise applications and offers a professional desktop camera will be available to purchase globally next year sometime in the middle of 2023 priced at $1,999.

Thanks to the support for popular business meeting platforms the Logitech Sight provides “IT teams assurance that their smart room technology will continue to meet the evolving needs of their hybrid workforce” says Logitech.

“We’re no longer all at home in equal-sized video boxes like we were during the height of the pandemic. In a hybrid work world, a mix of in-office and remote workers increases the challenge of delivering equitable experiences to everyone,” said Scott Wharton, general manager of Logitech Video Collaboration.

Desktop camera for Teams, Zoom and Meet

“Logitech Sight, when used with Rally Bar or Rally Bar Mini, uses AI to tackle this problem with a model that is less Silicon Valley and more Hollywood—the art of using multiple camera angles and intelligent direction to bring remote participants off the sidelines and into the room. Our customers have told us that this is one of the biggest hybrid work problems to solve to make ‘return to the office’ work better for teams. We believe, based on years of research and early customer feedback, that we’ve cracked the code on this must-win critical problem for organizations of all sizes.”

“Logitech Sight is the latest in a series of innovations designed to level the playing field for all workers, regardless of whether they choose to collaborate from the office, home, or anywhere else. This is the New Logic of Work: designing technology solutions for all people in all spaces. Logitech Sight helps solve the disparity between hybrid teams by giving remote workers an “at the table” experience when meeting with in-office colleagues.”

