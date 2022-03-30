Tudor Black Bay GMT S&G ‘Root Beer’ watch unveiled

As well as the new Tudor Blck Bay Pro, Tudor also unveiled a new version of the popular Black Bay GMT, the Tudor Black Bay GMT S&G.

The Tudor Black Bay GMT S&G comes with a steel and gold casing and bracelet and it features a ‘Root Beer’ style bezel in black and brown.

The design of the new Tudor GMT Root Beer remains the same as the previous model, the watch features a 41mm casing and it is constructed from 316L stainless steel and yellow gold.

Black Bay GMT S&G is a model with multiple time zones, a highly functional complication that establishes local time without losing sight of the time in two other time zones. Recognisable by its 24-hour graduated rotating bezel with two colours, representing day and night, the Black Bay GMT S&G also gives a subtle aesthetic nod to the history of this watchmaking function.

We suspect that the new Tudor Black Bay GMT S&G or Black Bay Root Beer is going to be another hit for Tudor.

The Watch will be available with a stainless steel and yellow gold bracelet for £4,290, a leather strap for £3,320, and with a fabric strap for £3,320. You can find out more information over at Tudor’s website at the link below.

Source Tudor

