Tudor Black Bay Pro unveiled

Tudor has unveiled its latest model in its Black Bay range, the Tudor Black Bay Pro. The new Tudor Black Bay Pro features a 39mm case and it comes with a 24 hour graduated fixed bezel.

The watch comes with a matt black domed dial and signature Tudor Snowflake hands and a yellow GMT hand. The watch takes some design inspiration from the Rolex Explorer II 1655 and it looks amazing in the photos.

The new Tudor Black Bay Pro will be available with a rivetted stainless steel bracelet, a leather strap with a deployment clasp, and with a fabric strap.

Black Bay Pro is an entirely new model with a dual time zone feature, a technical complication that establishes local time without losing sight of the time in another time zone. Compact, robust and sporty, this model boasts many unique aesthetic details and celebrates the spirit of the technical watches that TUDOR has produced for professionals throughout its history. Recognisable by its 24-hour graduated satin-brushed fixed bezel and its yellow 24-hour “Snowflake” hand, Black Bay Pro is powered by the TUDOR Manufacture Calibre MT5652 with built-in GMT function.

The stainless steel strap model will retail for £3,080, the rubber and leather strap for £2,840, and the black fabric strap model for £2,840. You can find out more information about the new model in the Black Bay range over at Tudor at the link below.

