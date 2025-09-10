Samsung Galaxy Flagship Battery Test: The Winner Is…

Samsung’s latest flagship lineup—Galaxy Flip 7, Fold 7, S25 Ultra, and S25 Edge—has undergone extensive testing to evaluate battery performance. This analysis explores how factors such as design, chipset efficiency, and display technology influence battery life across a variety of real-world usage scenarios. The results highlight significant differences among the devices, with the S25 Ultra emerging as the leader in endurance, while the Fold 7 struggles to meet expectations compared to its predecessor. The video below from PhoneBuff puts a range of Samsung Galaxy devices through a battery test. Let’s find out which one wins.

Galaxy Fold 7: A Step Backward in Battery Life

The Galaxy Fold 7, equipped with a 4,400 mAh battery, faces challenges in delivering satisfactory battery performance. While the device showcases advancements in display technology, its larger screen size contributes to significant energy consumption. High-demand activities such as video playback and gaming expose its limitations, with rapid battery depletion during extended use. Tasks involving audio playback, such as speaker-intensive activities, further highlight inefficiencies, suggesting potential design flaws in the audio hardware.

In direct comparison to the Fold 6, the Fold 7 underperforms in endurance tests. This raises concerns for users who prioritize long-lasting battery life, especially those who rely on their devices for productivity or entertainment throughout the day. Despite its innovative design and features, the Fold 7’s battery life remains a notable drawback.

Galaxy Flip 7: Compact Design, Impressive Efficiency

The Galaxy Flip 7, featuring a 4,300 mAh battery paired with Samsung’s latest Exynos chipset, delivers a surprising level of efficiency. Despite its compact and foldable design, the Flip 7 performs consistently well across various tests, securing its position as the second-best performer in the lineup. Whether in standby mode, web browsing, or messaging, the Flip 7 maintains steady battery life, demonstrating the potential of optimized chipset technology.

This device highlights how energy-efficient hardware can offset the challenges posed by smaller batteries. For users seeking a balance between portability and reliable battery performance, the Flip 7 proves to be a compelling option. Its ability to combine a sleek design with practical endurance makes it a standout choice in the compact smartphone category.

S25 Ultra and S25 Edge: The Flagship Leaders

The S25 Ultra stands out as the top performer in Samsung’s flagship lineup, excelling across all test scenarios. Its large battery capacity and seamless integration of efficient hardware enable it to deliver exceptional endurance. Whether you’re gaming, streaming videos, or navigating, the S25 Ultra consistently outpaces its counterparts, making it the ideal choice for users who demand maximum battery life.

The S25 Edge, while equipped with a smaller battery compared to the Ultra, offers solid performance for everyday tasks. It handles activities such as calls, messaging, and web browsing with ease. However, it struggles to match the Ultra’s longevity during more demanding tasks like gaming or extended video playback. While the Edge is a reliable option for moderate users, it falls short of the Ultra’s superior endurance, making it better suited for those with less intensive usage patterns.

Testing Methodology and Usage Scenarios

To ensure accurate and fair comparisons, all devices were subjected to identical testing conditions. Key usage scenarios included:

Calls and messaging

Web browsing

Video playback

Gaming

Navigation

Display brightness was standardized at 200 nits to create a level playing field. Larger displays, such as the Fold 7’s, demonstrated significant battery drain during extended use. Additionally, speaker-intensive tasks revealed inefficiencies in certain models, particularly the Fold 7, which struggled to maintain competitive performance in these scenarios. These tests underscore the importance of balancing design innovations with practical energy efficiency.

Key Findings and Recommendations

Samsung’s flagship lineup showcases a diverse range of battery performances, reflecting the trade-offs between design, hardware capabilities, and energy efficiency. The S25 Ultra emerges as the clear leader, offering unparalleled endurance across all usage scenarios. Its combination of a large battery and efficient hardware integration makes it the best choice for users who prioritize long-lasting performance.

The Galaxy Flip 7 impresses with its efficient energy management, proving that compact designs can still deliver competitive battery life. It is an excellent option for users seeking a portable device without compromising on reliability. However, the Galaxy Fold 7 falls short of expectations, marking a step back from its predecessor in terms of battery longevity. While its innovative features and larger display may appeal to some, its underwhelming battery performance could be a dealbreaker for others.

When selecting a device, consider your specific usage needs:

Understanding how each device performs under different conditions can help you make an informed decision. Whether you value endurance, efficiency, or innovation, Samsung’s flagship lineup offers options tailored to a variety of preferences and lifestyles.

Source & Image Credit: PhoneBuff



