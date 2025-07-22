Samsung Z Fold 7 vs. S25 Ultra: The ULTIMATE Real-Life Battery & Camera Test!

Selecting the right smartphone can be a daunting task, especially when comparing two flagship devices like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and the Galaxy S25 Ultra. Both models represent the pinnacle of modern smartphone technology, yet they cater to distinct user preferences. This detailed comparison video from Techmo explores their design, display, camera performance, battery life, and usability to help you determine which device aligns better with your lifestyle and priorities.

Design and Build

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 stands out with its innovative foldable design, offering an expansive 8-inch inner display when unfolded. This design is particularly appealing for users who prioritize multitasking or immersive media consumption. Its thinner profile enhances portability, but the foldable mechanism introduces a degree of fragility. While the device includes dust ingress protection, it feels less robust compared to traditional smartphones, making careful handling essential.

In contrast, the Galaxy S25 Ultra emphasizes durability and premium craftsmanship. Its titanium frame not only exudes a high-end feel but also ensures superior resistance to wear and tear. Although it lacks the novelty of a foldable design, its solid construction makes it a reliable choice for users who prioritize longevity and sturdiness in their devices. If durability is a key factor for you, the S25 Ultra is the more dependable option.

Display

The Z Fold 7’s 8-inch inner screen is a defining feature, offering a spacious canvas for multitasking and media consumption. The crease in the foldable display is significantly less noticeable than in earlier models, enhancing the overall viewing experience. Additionally, its wider cover screen improves usability for quick tasks, making it a versatile option for users who need flexibility in their daily activities.

On the other hand, the S25 Ultra features a 6.9-inch anti-reflective display that excels in outdoor visibility. While smaller than the Z Fold 7’s inner screen, it delivers exceptional clarity and color accuracy, making it ideal for traditional smartphone users who value vivid visuals and reliable performance in bright environments. Whether you prioritize a larger workspace or superior outdoor readability, both displays cater to different user needs.

Camera Performance

Both devices share the same advanced main camera sensor, making sure excellent image quality in standard and 3x zoom modes. However, the S25 Ultra takes the lead in advanced zoom capabilities, offering superior performance at 5x and beyond. This makes it an excellent choice for users who frequently capture distant subjects or require high-quality zoom functionality. Additionally, its ultrawide camera produces sharper and more detailed shots, further enhancing its versatility.

The Z Fold 7 compensates with unique photography features enabled by its foldable design. For instance, users can use the main camera for selfies or use dual-screen photo previews, allowing subjects to see themselves while being photographed. These features make the Z Fold 7 particularly appealing to photography enthusiasts who value creative options and versatility in their shooting experience.

Battery Life and Performance

Battery life is a critical consideration for most users, and the S25 Ultra holds a slight edge with its 5000 mAh capacity. Under heavy use, it lasts approximately 15% longer than the Z Fold 7’s 4400 mAh battery, making it a better choice for users who require extended usage without frequent recharging. This advantage is particularly beneficial for professionals or travelers who rely on their devices throughout the day.

Both smartphones are powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, delivering top-tier performance for demanding applications, gaming, and multitasking. Interestingly, the Z Fold 7 stays cooler during prolonged use, likely due to its thinner design and improved thermal management. This makes it a practical option for users who engage in intensive tasks for extended periods.

Usability and Features

The Z Fold 7’s foldable design significantly enhances productivity by providing a larger workspace for multitasking. Its unique typing and viewing experiences cater to users who prioritize flexibility and innovation. However, the absence of S-Pen support may disappoint those who rely on handwriting or drawing for their daily tasks.

In contrast, the S25 Ultra retains S-Pen functionality, making it an excellent choice for note-taking, sketching, and precision tasks. Its traditional design and feature set appeal to users who prefer a familiar yet powerful smartphone experience. Whether you value the versatility of a foldable design or the practicality of S-Pen support, both devices offer features that cater to different user preferences.

Making the Right Choice

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy S25 Ultra are both exceptional smartphones, but they serve distinct purposes. Understanding your priorities is key to making the right choice.

If you value productivity, multitasking, and a larger display , the Z Fold 7 is the better choice. Its foldable design and innovative features make it ideal for users who need flexibility and creativity in their daily tasks.

If superior zoom capabilities, S-Pen functionality, and longer battery life are more important to you, the S25 Ultra is the clear winner. Its durable build and traditional design ensure a reliable and premium experience.

Both devices push the boundaries of smartphone technology, offering innovative features and performance. By carefully evaluating your needs and preferences, you can select the smartphone that best complements your lifestyle, making sure a premium experience regardless of your choice.

Source & Image Credit: Techmo



