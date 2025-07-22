Ultimate Samsung Battery Test: Z Flip 7 vs. S25 Ultra, S25, A56, S24 FE, S24!

Battery life remains a crucial factor when selecting a smartphone, especially as modern devices demand more power to support advanced features and applications. This comprehensive analysis evaluates the battery performance of seven Samsung Galaxy models, spanning flagship, midrange, and foldable categories. Each device was subjected to identical testing conditions to assess battery efficiency, thermal management, and overall endurance during real-world scenarios. The video below from Techmo tests the battery life on a number of different Samsung devices.

Devices Tested and Battery Capacities

The test lineup included Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra, the foldable Galaxy Z Flip 7, and midrange options like the Galaxy A56 and S24 FE. Compact models such as the Galaxy S25 and S24 (available in both Exynos and Snapdragon variants) were also evaluated. Below is a comparison of their battery capacities:

Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy A56: 5000 mAh

and 5000 mAh Galaxy S24 FE: 4700 mAh

4700 mAh Galaxy Z Flip 7: 4300 mAh

4300 mAh Galaxy S25, Galaxy S24 Exynos, and Galaxy S24 Snapdragon: 4000 mAh

These capacities provide a baseline for understanding how each device manages power under various conditions.

Performance Benchmarks

Performance benchmarks were conducted to measure how these devices handle processing and graphics-intensive tasks. The results revealed significant differences in capability:

Geekbench Scores: The Galaxy S25 Ultra led in both single-core and multi-core tests, showcasing its superior processing power. The Galaxy S25 and S24 Snapdragon followed closely, while the Z Flip 7 lagged in single-core performance but secured a respectable third place in multi-core tests.

The Galaxy S25 Ultra led in both single-core and multi-core tests, showcasing its superior processing power. The Galaxy S25 and S24 Snapdragon followed closely, while the Z Flip 7 lagged in single-core performance but secured a respectable third place in multi-core tests. 3DMark GPU Test: Graphics performance was dominated by the S25 Ultra, with Snapdragon-powered devices consistently outperforming their Exynos counterparts. This trend highlights the efficiency of Snapdragon chipsets in handling GPU-intensive tasks.

These benchmarks underscore the trade-offs between raw performance and energy consumption, which directly impact battery life.

Battery Drain Tests

To evaluate real-world battery efficiency, each device was tested under various conditions, including video playback, GPU-intensive tasks, and video calls. The results provided insights into how each model balances power consumption and thermal management:

Video Playback (YouTube): All devices demonstrated minimal battery drain during video playback, with the Galaxy A56 and S24 FE emerging as slightly more efficient options.

All devices demonstrated minimal battery drain during video playback, with the Galaxy A56 and S24 FE emerging as slightly more efficient options. WebGL Aquarium Test: The Galaxy A56 retained the highest battery percentage, showcasing its ability to handle graphics tasks efficiently. Thermal performance across all devices remained consistent during this test.

The Galaxy A56 retained the highest battery percentage, showcasing its ability to handle graphics tasks efficiently. Thermal performance across all devices remained consistent during this test. 4K Video Recording: The Galaxy A56 excelled in thermal management, maintaining lower temperatures during prolonged recording sessions. In contrast, smaller devices like the S25 and S24 variants experienced faster heat buildup.

The Galaxy A56 excelled in thermal management, maintaining lower temperatures during prolonged recording sessions. In contrast, smaller devices like the S25 and S24 variants experienced faster heat buildup. Google Meet with YouTube Streaming: This demanding test highlighted the Galaxy A56 as the most efficient device, while the S24 Exynos and S25 drained their batteries more quickly under the same conditions.

These tests illustrate how different devices prioritize power efficiency and thermal control during everyday tasks.

Thermal Performance and Battery Rankings

Thermal management played a critical role in battery efficiency. The Galaxy Z Flip 7, with its compact foldable design, struggled to dissipate heat effectively, resulting in higher operating temperatures during intensive tasks. In contrast, the Galaxy A56 benefited from a less aggressive chipset and efficient thermal design, maintaining cooler temperatures throughout testing.

Based on battery endurance, the devices ranked as follows:

Galaxy A56: 10 hours, 11 minutes Galaxy S25 Ultra and Galaxy Z Flip 7: 9 hours, 26 minutes Galaxy S24 FE: 9 hours, 6 minutes Galaxy S24 Snapdragon: 8 hours, 30 minutes Galaxy S25: 8 hours, 26 minutes Galaxy S24 Exynos: 8 hours, 17 minutes

These rankings highlight the varying strengths of each model, from the efficiency of midrange devices to the power-hungry nature of flagship models.

Key Insights for Choosing the Right Device

The Galaxy A56 emerged as the most efficient device in terms of battery life and thermal performance, making it an excellent choice for users prioritizing endurance over raw power. The Galaxy Z Flip 7 delivered impressive results for a foldable phone, balancing its compact design with respectable battery life. The Galaxy S25 Ultra, while offering top-tier performance, consumed more energy due to its high-performance hardware.

Among compact and midrange models, the Galaxy S24 Snapdragon variant outperformed the newer Galaxy S25 in battery endurance, showcasing the importance of chipset efficiency. These findings emphasize the need to balance performance, thermal management, and battery capacity when selecting a smartphone.

Understanding these trade-offs can help you make an informed decision, whether you prioritize efficiency, power, or design in your next device.

Source & Image Credit: Techmo



