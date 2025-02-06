Samsung Galaxy S25 vs. S24 (Exynos vs. Snapdragon) Battery & Camera Test

The Samsung Galaxy S25, the latest addition to Samsung’s flagship lineup, introduces a series of incremental updates over its predecessor, the Galaxy S24. The video below from Techmo provides more insights into key aspects such as battery efficiency, thermal management, performance benchmarks, and camera capabilities. While the S25 brings new features and software enhancements, the S24 Snapdragon variant continues to stand out for its proven stability and efficiency, offering a compelling alternative for users.

Design and Display

The Galaxy S25 retains much of the S24’s design language, with only subtle refinements that include a sleeker camera ring and fresh color options. Both devices feature a 6.2-inch display with identical brightness levels and consistent Pulse Width Modulation (PWM) performance, ensuring a high-quality visual experience. However, users looking for significant advancements in display technology may find the lack of innovation in the S25 somewhat disappointing.

Despite these similarities, the S25’s design tweaks may appeal to those who value aesthetic updates, while the S24 remains a reliable choice for users who prioritize function over form. The shared display specifications ensure that neither device compromises on screen quality, making them equally suitable for media consumption and everyday use.

Battery and Power Efficiency

Battery performance is a critical factor for most users, and the S25 Snapdragon variant demonstrates improvements in specific scenarios, such as gaming and video exporting. These enhancements make it a strong contender for users who engage in resource-intensive tasks. However, during heavy multitasking, the S24 Snapdragon outperformed the S25 in overall battery endurance, showcasing its reliability in demanding situations.

The S24 Exynos variant, on the other hand, delivered the weakest battery performance among the three models, making it less suitable for users with high power demands. For those prioritizing dependable battery life, the S24 Snapdragon remains a more consistent and reliable option. The S25’s advancements in certain areas are promising, but its performance under heavy workloads suggests room for further optimization.

Thermal Performance

Thermal management plays a vital role in maintaining device performance during sustained workloads. The S25 Snapdragon benefits from a larger vapor chamber, allowing it to generally run cooler than the S24 Exynos variant. This improvement is particularly noticeable during tasks that generate significant heat, such as gaming or prolonged video recording.

However, the S25 occasionally ran hotter than the S24 Snapdragon during extended use, indicating that its enhanced cooling system does not always deliver superior thermal stability. The S24 Snapdragon, with its consistent thermal performance, remains a dependable choice for users who prioritize stability under heavy usage. Meanwhile, the S24 Exynos lags behind in this category, struggling to manage heat effectively during demanding tasks.

Performance Benchmarks

In terms of raw performance, the S25 Snapdragon excels in GPU-intensive tasks, such as 3DMark Wildlife Extreme, making it an appealing option for users who require high processing power for gaming or professional applications. Its advancements in graphical performance highlight its potential for handling demanding workloads with ease.

However, the S24 Snapdragon demonstrates more consistent performance across a variety of benchmarks, emphasizing its reliability and efficiency. This consistency makes it a strong choice for users who value dependable performance over innovative capabilities. The S24 Exynos, by comparison, falls short in both speed and efficiency, making it the least competitive option in this category.

Camera Features

Both the S25 and S24 share similar camera hardware, featuring a 50MP main lens, a 10MP telephoto lens, and a 12MP ultrawide sensor. The S25 introduces new features such as “Log” video recording, which is aimed at professionals seeking greater flexibility in post-production. Additionally, the S25 offers improved night video processing and enhanced skin tone rendering, catering to users who prioritize advanced photography and videography capabilities.

Despite these upgrades, the differences in color tones and contrast between the two models are subtle, making the enhancements less noticeable for casual users. For those who require professional-grade features, the S25’s new capabilities may be worth exploring. However, the S24’s camera system remains highly capable, offering excellent performance for everyday photography and video recording.

Software and Optimization

The S25 operates on One UI 7, Samsung’s latest software iteration, which introduces new features and a refreshed user experience. However, early reports suggest that One UI 7 suffers from optimization issues, leading to higher power consumption in apps like Google Maps and YouTube. These issues may impact the device’s overall efficiency, particularly during prolonged use.

In contrast, the S24 Snapdragon benefits from a year of software updates, running on the more stable One UI 6.1. This stability contributes to its consistent performance and efficient power management, making it a reliable choice for users who prioritize a polished software experience. While the S25’s software shows promise, it may require further updates to fully realize its potential.

Final Thoughts

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Snapdragon offers notable improvements in GPU performance and camera software, making it an attractive option for users who value innovative features. However, its optimization issues and occasional thermal inconsistencies suggest that it may require additional updates to deliver its full potential.

For users seeking a proven and stable device, the S24 Snapdragon remains a strong contender, particularly for those who prioritize battery life and consistent performance. Meanwhile, the S24 Exynos struggles to compete in key areas such as battery endurance and processing power, making it the least favorable choice in this comparison.

The S25 Snapdragon is ideal for users who prioritize advanced features and are willing to wait for software refinements.

The S24 Snapdragon offers a reliable and efficient experience, making it a solid choice for everyday use.

The S24 Exynos is best avoided by users with high performance or efficiency demands.

Source & Image Credit: Techmo



