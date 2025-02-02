Samsung S25 Ultra vs. S24 Ultra: A Worthwhile Upgrade?

The Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and its predecessor, the S24 Ultra, are both flagship devices that offer a range of advanced features and capabilities. While the S25 Ultra introduces several notable improvements, the S24 Ultra remains a strong contender in the market. In the video below, SuperSaf explores the key differences between these two devices to help you determine whether upgrading to the S25 Ultra is worth it for your specific needs.

Design and Build Quality

Both the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra feature a premium design with a titanium frame and IP68 water and dust resistance. However, the S25 Ultra introduces some subtle refinements:

Curved edges for improved ergonomics

Thicker camera rings for better lens protection

Slightly lighter build for enhanced comfort

While Samsung has not disclosed the specific titanium grade used in the S25 Ultra, both devices offer excellent durability. The S25 Ultra takes protection a step further with the introduction of Gorilla Armor 2, which enhances scratch resistance and reduces glare with its anti-reflective properties.

Display Technology

The S25 Ultra features a slightly larger 6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with slimmer bezels, providing a more immersive viewing experience compared to the S24 Ultra. Both devices offer Quad HD+ resolution and adaptive refresh rates ranging from 1Hz to 120Hz, ensuring smooth visuals and efficient power consumption.

However, the S25 Ultra’s display stands out with the inclusion of Gorilla Armor 2, which offers superior durability and protection against scratches and impacts. If you prioritize screen protection, the S25 Ultra is the clear choice.

S Pen Functionality

One of the most significant differences between the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra lies in the functionality of the S Pen. The S25 Ultra has removed Bluetooth capabilities from its S Pen, eliminating features such as air actions and remote camera controls. While this simplifies the S Pen’s design, it may be a drawback for users who relied on these advanced features.

In contrast, the S24 Ultra retains the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen, offering greater versatility for creative and productivity tasks. If you heavily use the S Pen’s Bluetooth features, the S24 Ultra may be the better choice for you.

Camera System

The S25 Ultra introduces significant improvements to its camera system, particularly with the inclusion of a 50MP ultra-wide camera. This upgrade from the S24 Ultra’s 12MP sensor enhances detail capture and low-light performance, making it ideal for capturing expansive landscapes or group shots.

Additionally, the S25 Ultra features advanced video capabilities, supporting 8K recording from multiple lenses, HDR improvements, and a new log mode for professional-grade video editing. While the S24 Ultra’s camera system remains impressive, the S25 Ultra caters to photography and videography enthusiasts who demand the latest advancements.

Performance and Efficiency

The S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite (3nm) chipset, offering substantial gains in efficiency and performance compared to the S24 Ultra’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 (4nm). This upgrade, combined with improved vapor chamber cooling, ensures sustained performance during demanding tasks such as gaming or video editing.

If you require top-tier performance and efficiency, the S25 Ultra is the clear choice. However, the S24 Ultra still delivers excellent performance for most users’ needs.

Software and AI Capabilities

The S25 Ultra launches with Android 15 and One UI 7, introducing new Galaxy AI features like audio eraser and advanced transcription tools. While the S24 Ultra will also receive the Android 15 update, some AI features may remain exclusive to the S25 Ultra.

Both devices promise seven generations of Android OS updates, ensuring long-term software support. However, the S24 Ultra has one year less of support compared to the S25 Ultra, making the newer model a better choice for users who plan to keep their device for an extended period.

Battery Life and Charging

Both the S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra feature a 5,000mAh battery, but the S25 Ultra benefits from the efficiency of its 3nm chipset, offering 10-15% longer battery life. Charging speeds remain unchanged, with support for 45W wired and 15W wireless charging.

It’s important to note that neither device includes a charger in the box, so you’ll need to purchase one separately if required.

Audio and Connectivity

The S25 Ultra introduces subtle upgrades in audio quality, with louder and clearer stereo speakers that enhance your multimedia experience. It also upgrades to Bluetooth 5.4, offering better efficiency and range compared to the S24 Ultra’s Bluetooth 5.3.

These enhancements make the S25 Ultra a more future-proof option for connectivity and audio performance.

Pricing and Value

Despite its advancements, the S25 Ultra maintains the same starting price as the S24 Ultra at launch. Samsung also offers pre-order deals and trade-in options, making it easier for users to upgrade.

Meanwhile, the S24 Ultra is now available at discounted prices, providing excellent value for budget-conscious buyers who still want a flagship experience.

The S25 Ultra is ideal for users who prioritize innovative features, improved durability, and enhanced AI capabilities.

The S24 Ultra remains a highly capable device, particularly for users who value the Bluetooth-enabled S Pen or are looking for a more affordable flagship option.

Summary

Ultimately, your decision between the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and S24 Ultra will depend on your specific needs and priorities. Consider the advancements in camera technology, performance, display protection, and AI features offered by the S25 Ultra, and weigh them against the cost savings and Bluetooth-enabled S Pen functionality of the S24 Ultra. By evaluating these factors, you can determine which device aligns best with your requirements and budget.

Source & Image Credit: SuperSaf



