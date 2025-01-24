Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra vs S24 Ultra: Camera Shootout!

The Galaxy S25 Ultra, Samsung’s latest flagship smartphone, arrives with the promise of refining and enhancing the user experience set by its predecessor, the Galaxy S24 Ultra. While the device features a range of improvements, including subtle design changes, AI-powered camera upgrades, and smarter software features, it also raises questions about whether these updates are significant enough to warrant an upgrade for current S24 Ultra users. The video below from Techmo compares the cameras on the two handsets.

Design: Familiar Yet Polished

At first glance, the Galaxy S25 Ultra bears a striking resemblance to its predecessor, maintaining a sense of continuity in its design language. However, upon closer inspection, several minor design tweaks become apparent, contributing to a more polished and modern aesthetic. The device features more rounded corners and a larger camera ring, giving it a sleeker appearance. Additionally, Samsung has managed to reduce the bezels even further, resulting in a slightly larger display that offers a more immersive viewing experience. While these refinements enhance the overall look and feel of the device, they do not represent a radical departure from the design of the S24 Ultra.

Camera: AI Takes the Spotlight

One area where the Galaxy S25 Ultra truly shines is its camera system, which has undergone notable improvements thanks to the integration of advanced AI capabilities. The device features a new ultrawide sensor that delivers enhanced color accuracy and detail, particularly in challenging lighting conditions. This upgrade is especially beneficial for photographers who often shoot in low light or high-contrast environments. Moreover, the inclusion of a LOG picture profile opens up new possibilities for advanced color grading, allowing users to achieve professional-quality results straight from their smartphone.

Samsung’s emphasis on computational photography and videography is evident in the S25 Ultra’s camera performance. The device leverages AI algorithms to enhance clarity, reduce noise, and improve skin tone rendering in both photos and videos. This results in more natural-looking and visually appealing images and footage, even in suboptimal conditions. Additionally, the introduction of customizable filters gives users greater creative control over their shots, allowing them to tailor the look and feel of their photos to their personal preferences.

While these camera upgrades are undoubtedly impressive and cater to the needs of photography and videography enthusiasts, they may not be considered innovative in the grand scheme of smartphone camera advancements. Nevertheless, they represent a significant step forward for the Galaxy S series and solidify the S25 Ultra’s position as a capable and versatile device for capturing high-quality content.

New ultrawide sensor improves color accuracy and detail

LOG picture profile enables advanced color grading

AI-powered computational photography and videography enhance image and video quality

Customizable filters expand creative possibilities

Performance: Incremental Gains

Under the hood, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset, which offers improved performance and efficiency compared to its predecessor. While this upgrade translates to faster app launches, smoother multitasking, and better overall responsiveness, the gains are incremental rather than groundbreaking. The 5000 mAh battery capacity remains unchanged from the S24 Ultra, but the power optimization provided by the new chipset results in slightly better battery life. This improvement is welcome, although it may not be significant enough to be a deciding factor for potential buyers.

The S25 Ultra’s display features an anti-reflective coating, which enhances visibility in bright environments by reducing glare and reflections. However, it is worth noting that the device does not incorporate the latest M14 panel technology, which could have further improved the display’s performance in terms of color accuracy, brightness, and power efficiency.

Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset offers improved performance and efficiency

5000 mAh battery benefits from power optimization, resulting in slightly better battery life

Anti-reflective display enhances visibility in bright environments

Software: Smarter, More Intuitive

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra’s hardware improvements may be incremental, Samsung has placed a strong emphasis on software innovation. The device introduces several new features designed to simplify and enhance daily interactions, leveraging the power of AI to deliver a more intuitive user experience.

One notable addition is the context-aware sidebar, which provides app-specific suggestions based on the user’s current activity. This feature streamlines multitasking by offering quick access to relevant tools and information, saving users time and effort. Another useful feature is the voice background eraser, which uses AI algorithms to remove unwanted noise during calls or recordings, resulting in clearer audio quality.

The introduction of the Now Bar is another welcome improvement, providing users with quick access to music controls and notifications directly from the home screen. This feature makes it easier to stay connected and entertained without having to navigate through multiple apps or menus.

These software enhancements demonstrate Samsung’s commitment to leveraging AI and machine learning to create a more seamless and personalized user experience. While they may not be as tangible as hardware upgrades, they contribute significantly to the overall usability and convenience of the device.

Context-aware sidebar provides app-specific suggestions, streamlining multitasking

Voice background eraser improves audio clarity during calls or recordings

Now Bar offers quick access to music controls and notifications

Feature Removal: A Step Back?

Despite the various improvements and additions, the Galaxy S25 Ultra has also made a controversial decision by removing Bluetooth functionality from the S-Pen. This change limits the S-Pen’s remote capabilities, such as controlling presentations or taking photos from a distance, which were popular features among power users. While the S-Pen remains a versatile tool for note-taking, sketching, and navigation, the loss of its advanced wireless features may disappoint long-time fans who relied on these capabilities.

Missed Opportunities: Falling Short of Expectations

While the Galaxy S25 Ultra offers several improvements over its predecessor, it also leaves room for criticism in certain areas. One notable disappointment is the lack of upgrades to the telephoto lenses, which maintain the same zoom capabilities as the S24 Ultra. In an era where smartphone photography is increasingly focused on versatility and long-range capabilities, the absence of improvements in this area feels like a missed opportunity.

Another feature that is conspicuously absent from the S25 Ultra is Qi2 magnetic functionality. As competitors begin to adopt this technology for enhanced wireless charging and accessory compatibility, Samsung’s decision to omit it from their latest flagship device raises questions about their commitment to staying at the forefront of smartphone innovation.

Moreover, the lack of substantial hardware advancements over the past two generations of Galaxy S devices has led to concerns about stagnation in Samsung’s flagship lineup. While incremental improvements are to be expected, the absence of truly groundbreaking features or design changes may leave some users feeling underwhelmed and questioning the value of upgrading from previous models.

Final Verdict: Polished, but Not Groundbreaking

The Galaxy S25 Ultra represents a refinement of its predecessor rather than a innovative leap forward. Its focus on AI-driven computational photography, software enhancements, and minor design updates results in a polished and capable device that caters to users seeking a premium smartphone experience. The improvements in camera performance, particularly in low-light and high-contrast situations, along with the introduction of the LOG picture profile, will undoubtedly appeal to photography and videography enthusiasts.

However, the removal of features like S-Pen Bluetooth functionality and the lack of significant hardware advancements may give pause to current Galaxy S23 and S24 Ultra users considering an upgrade. While the S25 Ultra offers a compelling package for those coming from older devices, the incremental nature of its updates may not justify the investment for everyone.

Ultimately, the Galaxy S25 Ultra is a testament to Samsung’s ability to refine and enhance their flagship lineup, but it falls short of being a catalyst in the smartphone industry. It remains a solid choice for those seeking a high-end Android device with excellent camera capabilities and a range of smart features, but it may not be the must-have upgrade that some users were hoping for.

Source & Image Credit: Techmo



