Peacock Flight handcrafted professional true wireless stereo earphones

Peacock Audio has taken to Kickstarter this month to launch its new professional monitoring true wireless earbuds that are handcrafted, molded and finished offering audiophile sound combined with a stunning design. Supporting APTX and equipped with smart touch controls the true stereo wireless earphones have already blasted past their required pledge goal thanks to over 240 backers with still 44 days remaining. Backer early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $109 or £80 (depending on current exchange rates).

True wireless stereo earbuds

“Unlike other tech manufacturers that put out wireless earbuds as just another product, we at Peacock Audio have dedicated ourselves only to the business of professional Hi-Fi earphones. We don’t make portable batteries or smartwatches. Just amazing sounding audio products. This dedication and experience have allowed us to explore the depths of driver technologies that allow the most efficient and resonant sound outputs.”

If the PeacockFlight crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around April 2022. To learn more about the PeacockFlight true wireless stereo earphones project watch the promotional video below.

“Two years of transducer R&D work has culminated in our new, proprietary biosynthetic diaphragm horn and ultra-powerful 6mm dynamic coil. Our new driver utilizes a next-generation compound diaphragm manufacturing process combined with the strongest ever magnetic system within a nano-dynamic driver housing. The extremely responsive nature of our driver means the overall sound is full and detailed, unparalleled in definition with any other commercial wireless earbud. Our tuning process has ensured a balanced sound that emphasizes strong sub-bass impact, a natural mid-range, and clear treble. These features unite to deliver a design that immerses you in your music, the way it was meant to sound.”

“To achieve the most coherent connection and user experience, the FLIGHT features the latest Qualcomm QCC3040 Bluetooth chipset. The latest iteration of its class, the QCC3040 can bring a more stable connection, support higher-quality music transmission, and improve sound quality performance – all while providing efficient battery management. With Bluetooth 5.2 capability, your phone calls can stay more stable, your games and videos are completely in sync with the audio, and you can enjoy a minimum latency experience.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the true wireless stereo earphones, jump over to the official PeacockFlight crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

