Kickbass Bluetooth 18 inch handcrafted ceramic speaker

A new handcrafted ceramic Bluetooth speaker has been created by the engineers at Kickbass providing a precision low base performance HD speaker complete with companion application allowing you to connect Bluetooth 5.0 devices and your phone to control settings and playback.

“Connect all your devices with one click. We bring the latest Qualcomm Bluetooth solution into the product. KickBass will automatically start AAC transmission for Apple devices, and it will start LDAC or aptX HD for most Android devices. Both LDAC, aptX HD, and AAC are more advanced than the basic protocol (SBC), which is generally supported by all devices.”

Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $599 or £433 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 49% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

If the Kickbass campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around October 2021. To learn more about the Kickbass ceramic Bluetooth speaker project watch the promotional video below.

“KickBass aims to bring elegant design for those who prefer a more classic feel, but with improved features and appearance. Kickbass solves that problem with an 18” HIFI speaker that delivers rich and vibrant bass, offering listeners the highest sound quality. It can easily be incorporated into your home and match any interior style as a furniture or home decor piece. It will greatly suit offices, living room, garden & pool area, bathrooms, bedrooms … Pretty much any space they can fit in!”

“There is a physical relationship between the bass capability and the speaker size. Small speakers and surround sound systems can’t properly reproduce low-frequency sounds. This makes a lot of music and movies sound flat. While Small speakers can allow users to hear the voice, a subwoofer enables the listener to feel the waves.”

For a complete list of all available project pledges, stretch goals, extra media and technical specifications for the ceramic Bluetooth speaker, jump over to the official Kickbass crowd funding campaign page by checking out the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals