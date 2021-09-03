In addition to launching their new JBL PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 speakers and wireless gaming headset in the form of the JBL Quantum 350, JBL has also introduced a new portable Bluetooth speaker in the form of the JBL Flip 6 offering users “bold sound for every adventure” says the press release. The JBL Flip 6 will be available to purchase during December 2021 and will be priced at $129.95.

“The JBL Flip 6 features innovation inside and out but remains true to its legendary predecessors. The new logo design, premium materials, and refreshed color range, house a brand new audio set up. JBL Flip 6 delivers even better JBL Pro Sound in the most stylish package yet. As the perfect companion for powerful sound on the go, the JBL Flip 6 boasts connectivity and durability. Join forces with your friends to make your sound bigger and better than ever with PartyBoost and feel at ease indoors and out with IP67 water and dustproof rating. With 12 hours of playtime, your JBL Flip 6 will last just as long as you do. “

JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker features :

– Dual passive radiators for deep bass

– Powerful racetrack-shaped woofer

– A separate tweeter for better high frequency extension

– PartyBoost compatible

– 12 hours playback

– Bluetooth 5.1

– IP67 fully water and dustproof

“We are delighted to introduce the latest JBL Flip portable, the Flip 6. Along with a bold new logo design, the JBL Flip 6 is more powerful than its predecessors and comes armed with the latest in cutting edge JBL sound technology,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division.

For full specifications and purchasing options for the JBL Flip 6 portable Bluetooth speaker jump over to the official JBL website via the link below.

Source : JBL

