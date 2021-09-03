JBL PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 speakers from $400

Samsung’s Harman brand JBL has this week launched two new large speaker systems in the form of the JBL PartyBox 710 and PartyBox 110 priced at $799.95 and $399.95 respectively. The JBL PartyBox 710 will be available from November 14th 2021 and the JBL PartyBox 110 is now available offering 160 watts. Both speakers are equipped with improved, rugged IPX4 splashproof designs together with an improved user interface and connectivity.

“Our PartyBox range is where our consumer audio business meets our professional live sound. As the market leader in party speakers, we continue to find new ways to drive this category forward and deliver a true JBL party experience to our customers,” said Dave Rogers, President, HARMAN Lifestyle Division. “The two new additions to the PartyBox range elevate our offerings in every way. Better sound, advanced light shows, a more rugged design and a wealth of connectivity.”

JBL PartyBox 710 speaker

The life of every party. The five lighting styles combine and sync with a huge 800 watts of JBL Pro Sound for the ultimate party on wheels. Looking to set the mood of an Ibiza club? Or maybe you’re ready for the beat to drop at a heavy headline festival set – whatever your scene, the epic light show from the PartyBox 710 will take you there.

Next level JBL Pro Sound delivered from high sensitivity drivers for loud powerful sound and deep, pumping bass.

Color running strobes, color projection lights and a figure of 8 RGB animation are just some of the lighting options. Simply power up the speaker to get the party started or jump into the PartyBox App and create dazzling custom light shows, control playback remotely and add DJ sound effects.

Take the party with you thanks to a rugged set of wheels and handle. Plug in and keep the fun going all night long or wheel the splashproof speaker out to the patio.

JBL PartyBox 110 speaker

Loud, powerful sound wherever you go. The portable JBL PartyBox 110 packs 160 watts of JBL Pro Sound and a brand-new light show, all controlled through a new top panel design or the PartyBox App. A pulsing white strobe light and colorful figure of 8 RGB animation combine and sync to your music. So, whether you’re into EDM or indie tunes, the PartyBox 110 will hit the beat even if your dance moves don’t!

The new rugged design adds a convenient carry handle and IPX4 splashproof protection. The 12-hour rechargeable battery means it won’t be going home early from the party either. You can even pair two PartyBox speakers together with True Wireless Stereo for an even bigger sound and synced light show.

Source : JBL

