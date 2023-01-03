Creative Zen Air true wireless earphones

Creative has this week introduced their new affordable true wireless earphones in the form of the Creative Zen Air priced at just $69. Weighing just 46 g the earphones can provide up to 18 hours of playback on a single charge (6hrs from earbuds 18hrs with charging case) and fitted with four microphones for clear communication. Fitted with 10 mm Neodymium drivers Zen Air provide “clear high and well-balanced mids to produce high-quality audio performance that greatly exceeds its price point” says Creative.

“Creative Zen Air offers users a better listening experience with Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) that can help filter out unwanted background noises so users can stay focused – be it at the office during an important conference call or listening to their favorite beats on the go without any interruptions. With a simple tap of the earbuds, users can easily switch to the Ambient Mode to let just the right amount of surrounding sound in, which works perfectly when running errands or while hiking on a busy trail.”

True Wireless Earphones

“The latest true wireless earbuds can offer up to 18 hours of battery life with up to 6 hours of playtime on a single charge to meet the user’s every audio need – whether for commuting, exercising or just out for a short errand. For a fuss-free and quick charge, users can simply place the charging case on a Qi-compatible wireless charging pad. Together with Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity and a certified IPX4 sweatproof rating, the Creative Zen Air ticks all the right boxes to make it the perfect everyday audio companion.”

“Creative Zen Air will support upcoming SXFI READY devices (e.g. smart TVs, PCs and mobile devices) that come built-in with the award-winning Super X-Fi Spatial Holography technology that allows users to enjoy SXFI Spatial Holography that recreates a multi-speaker system soundstage within the headphones. Users can download the SXFI App to preview this technology on local content on their phones.”

Source : Creative





