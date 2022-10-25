Creative MUVO Go outdoor speaker unveiled

Creative has announced that it is launching a new outdoor speaker in the UK, the Creative MUVO Go, the device is designed to be waterproof and it comes with an IPX7 certification.

The Creative MUVO Go comes with Bluetooth 5.3 and it features dual full-range micro drivers and passive bass radiators.

Creative MUVO Go is built to last. IPX7-certified waterproof, and with up to 18 hours of battery life per charge, it is the ideal audio companion for long mountain hikes or all-night pool parties. Slim and lightweight at 570g, it scores high on portability; with a lanyard attachment, it is an easy grab-along for users on their bikes or backpacks. With the latest Bluetooth 5.3, users enjoy not just effortless pairing, but a strong and stable wireless connection with their adventure soundtrack.



Creative MUVO Go pumps every tune up, thanks to its thumping combination of dual full-range Neodymium drivers and passive bass radiators which produces 20W of power, and up to 40W of peak power. Users with hungrier ears have the option of pairing two units together via Wireless Stereo Link to bring the house down with fuller stereo imaging. Additionally, the bottle-shaped design offers versatility – whether it is standing upright (space-saving, very useful for cluttered party tables) or when it is laid flat, Creative MUVO Go delivers clear, well-balanced and room-filling audio.

You can find out more details about the Creative MUVO Go over at Creative at the link below, the deboce comes in three colors, Midnight Black, Pine Green and Cloud Blue and it retails for £65.99.

