Campfire Audio Orbit true wireless earbuds

Following on from the release of Trifecta, Campfire Audio has this week announced the launch of its very first wireless earbuds in the form of the Orbit. Features of the new Campfire Audio Orbit true wireless earphones include a frequency response of 5 Hz-20 KHz, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity and support for the SBC, AAC, AptX Adaptive codecs.

As well as providing 8.5 hours of life from the earphones and the additional 30 hours of playback from the battery case. The new wireless earbuds are now available to purchase directly from the Campfire Audio website and select online retailers such as Amazon priced at $249 or £249 depending on your location. Each set comes complete with foam and silicone eartips in S, M, L for users to achieve a perfect fit.

“Campfire Audio are masters of their craft, known in the high-end audio space for their bombastic designs, eye-catching artwork and most importantly – sound quality that transports you to another dimension. Orbit brings Campfire Audio’s experience and love for what they do to the true wireless market – a fresh and well needed arrival. This is a completely new design for Campfire Audio, with Orbit’s two-tone housings shaped in a way that makes them extremely comfortable. The design is also robust, with a stainless-steel sound nozzle and grille. This not only looks impressive; this adds to the solid feel of these earbuds. The touch controls are easy to use, and taking calls is equally impressive due to the built-in high-quality microphone.”

“The case is also two-tone on the outside, with a bright green interior. Open the lid and the earphones are securely in place and easy to remove. There is also a battery level indicator so you can easily see how much playtime is left. An easy to use app is available for Orbit, with a number of added features. The app allows you to customise Orbit’s wireless earbuds touch control functionality, as well as find the right sound setting with its builtin 7-band EQ and presets.

You can also install future firmware updates easily for an enhanced user experience. Campfire Audio has developed custom full range 10 mm dynamic drivers for the Orbit, with a Liquid Crystal Polymer (LCP) film diaphragm. The choice of driver materials makes for a dynamic listen packed with depth and low-end power thanks to the 10 mm driver. Then the LCP diaphragm adds the finishing touch, effortlessly providing clarity, space and energy for an overall engaging and rhythmic listen.”

Source : Campfire Audio





