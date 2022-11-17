As well as announcing the slight delay of its Pine Star64 RISC-V single board computer. The Pine64 Engineers have also unveiled the PineBuds Pro wireless earbuds. Originally unveiled as an April fools joke earlier this year, the company has now designed and created the very first pair of wine is in ear headphones complete with ambient sound pass-through in the form of a transparency mode.

PineBuds Pro wireless earbuds

“Each bud has a two-tone black finish, 3 microphones on each bud, a set of replaceable silicone tips and features touch controls. They also sport a small PINE64 pinecone logo on the touch-control surface, which we hope strikes a balance between being discrete and giving the buds a sense of belonging in the PINE64 product-line.”

“The charging cradle features a two-tone finish similar to the one of the buds, a sliding cover, a LED battery status indicator as well as a USB-C port. The outer portion of the chassis is glossy while the inner part is more matte. The top of the sliding cover features PINE64 branding, while detailed product information can be found on the bottom of the cradle’s lid. I think that the pictures linked below speak for themselves. “

“The PineBuds Pro have been designed to ‘just-work’ for those who simply want a pair of wireless IEMs while, simultaneously, offering hackers and tinkerers everything they need from the get-go. The cradle has a built-in throughpass for UART used for firmware flashing.”

Source : Pine64





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals