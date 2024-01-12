ASUS RT-AX57 Go Tri-Mode travel router

If you are travelling traveling, working remotely, or simply enjoying entertainment at home, you need of a stable, high-speed internet connection. The ASUS RT-AX57 Go travel router has been specifically designed to provide reliable connectivity, promising to keep you online with the latest WiFi 6 technology, boasting speeds that can reach up to 3,000 Mbps. This nifty device is not just about speed; it’s about ensuring that wherever you are, you have the best possible internet connection.

The ASUS RT-AX57 Go is a marvel of adaptability, featuring tri-mode connectivity that caters to your specific situation. If you’re away from home, you can use 4G and 5G mobile tethering to create a personal hotspot. When you’re in a café or hotel, you can switch to WISP mode to connect to public WiFi while maintaining your privacy. Or, if you’re at home or in the office, it can function as a traditional router. This flexibility is invaluable for those who find themselves in different environments, needing to stay connected.

Tri-Mode Travel Router

Tri-mode connectivity for travel, work and home with 4G and 5G mobile tethering, a private hotspot over public WiFi (WISP mode) and router mode

Comprehensive VPN features with one-touch activation, supporting multiple protocols, up to 30 service providers, and site-to-site VPNs

Subscription-free network security with commercial-grade AiProtection Classic powered by Trend Micro, plus a one-tap security scan and Safe Browsing

Easy setup and customization via the ASUS Router mobile app, with intuitive guest portal for small businesses

Security is a critical concern for internet users today, and the RT-AX57 Go takes this seriously. It comes with robust VPN support, allowing you to activate your VPN with just a touch, ensuring secure browsing across various protocols. The router is compatible with over 30 VPN service providers and can handle site-to-site VPNs, which is particularly useful for business professionals who need to connect multiple office locations securely.

But security doesn’t stop there. The RT-AX57 Go includes AiProtection Classic, a comprehensive security suite provided by Trend Micro™, without any additional cost. This suite protects against internet threats, performs quick security scans, and ensures Safe Browsing for all devices connected to your network.

ASUS RT-AX57 Go

Managing your network is a breeze with the ASUS Router mobile app. Its intuitive interface allows you to effortlessly set up your router and monitor your network from anywhere. And if you’re dealing with a larger area, the router’s AiMesh compatibility means you can extend your WiFi coverage, guaranteeing a robust connection throughout the space.

The RT-AX57 Go is designed with mobility in mind. It comes with a stand, wall mounting options, and even a sling hole for a carrying cord, making it the perfect travel companion to ensure you’re never without a stable internet connection. Also at CES 2024 this week ASUS also unveiled it’s new Wi-Fi 7 mesh Routers in the form of the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 and GT-BE98 Pro and new updates have been made to the Wi-Fi 7 CERTIFIED labelling system.

For small business owners, the router offers customizable guest portals. This feature not only provides free WiFi to customers but also serves as a platform to display your brand and promotions, potentially increasing customer engagement and offering an added value service.

Ease of use is a hallmark of the RT-AX57 Go, with a one-click sliding switch that simplifies the process of changing modes or settings. This user-friendly approach is a testament to the router’s design, which prioritizes the user experience.

The ASUS RT-AX57 Go travel router is a versatile and robust device that meets the connectivity demands of both personal and professional users. With its cutting-edge WiFi 6 technology, extensive security features, and user-friendly design, it stands as a superior choice for anyone in need of fast and dependable internet access across a variety of settings. Whether you’re a digital nomad, a business traveler, or simply someone who appreciates a seamless online experience, the RT-AX57 Go is equipped to keep you connected to the world with ease.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals