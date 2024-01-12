WiFi 7 Mesh Routers unveiled at CES 2024 by ASUS

ASUS has recently launched a new series of mesh routers, the ZenWiFi BQ16 and BQ16 Pro, which are equipped with the latest WiFi 7 technology. These routers are designed to deliver ultra-fast internet speeds of up to 30 Gbps, making them perfect for large homes that require extensive coverage of up to 8,000 square feet. The performance of these routers has been recognized with the PC Magazine 2023 Readers’ Choice Award, highlighting their exceptional capabilities. This month new updates of also been made to the Wi-Fi 7 CERTIFIED standard.

Each router offers WiFi 7 speeds of up to 30 Gbps, up to 8,000 square feet of range, and dual 10 Gbps Ethernet ports for the future-ready smart home

Quad-band ASUS AiMesh networking technology enables high-speed backhaul, advanced dead zone reduction and a rich feature set

ASUS also announces availability of ROG Rapture GT-BE98 and GT-BE98 Pro WiFi 7 gaming routers

One of the key features that set the ZenWiFi BQ16 series apart from other routers on the market is the inclusion of dual 10 Gbps Ethernet ports. This feature ensures that users can enjoy high-speed wired connections that are on par with the wireless speeds offered by the routers. This is particularly beneficial for bandwidth-intensive activities such as streaming 4K videos or engaging in online gaming.

The WiFi 7 mesh routers make use of quad-band AiMesh technology, which is designed to enhance the WiFi experience by providing efficient backhaul and minimizing dead zones. This technology ensures that users receive consistent and reliable WiFi coverage throughout their homes, from the attic to the basement, without any interruptions.

WiFi 7 Mesh router for gaming

ASUS has also introduced routers specifically tailored for gamers, the ROG Rapture GT-BE98 and GT-BE98 Pro. These routers are built with twelve internal antennas and sixteen high-power modules to provide a seamless and lag-free gaming experience. They are designed to meet the demands of serious gamers who require uninterrupted connectivity.

Security is a major concern for many users, and ASUS has addressed this by including AiProtection Pro in the ZenWiFi series. This advanced security feature offers network protection without the need for additional subscription fees. It helps to keep personal data safe from external threats, giving users peace of mind.

The Smart Home Master feature is another highlight of these routers. It allows users to create dedicated subnetworks for various purposes, such as IoT devices, VPN usage, and parental controls. This feature not only improves network organization and security but also ensures that smart home devices are compatible and protected.

For families, ASUS has provided the Kid’s Network, which creates a safe online environment for children. It includes dedicated SSIDs and tools to help parents regulate screen time. Additionally, the VPN Network feature simplifies secure remote access by offering a dedicated subnetwork for VPN services.

Overall, the ASUS ZenWiFi BQ16 and BQ16 Pro WiFi 7 Mesh router systems are designed to do more than just provide internet connectivity. They offer an enhanced internet experience with advanced WiFi 7 technology, comprehensive coverage, and a suite of features that cater to security and convenience. These routers are poised to become an essential component of any modern smart home.



