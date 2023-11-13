CrowVision 11.6-inch 1366 x 768 touchscreen display module $99

If you are searching for an 11 inch touchscreen display module for your next project, you might be interested to know that the CrowVision 11.6-inch, 1366 x 768 touchscreen module offering support for a wide range of single-board computers, is now available to purchase priced at $99 from the Crowd Supply website. The touchscreen monitor features a 178° viewing angle and can be used in a variety of different ways from creating a controller. media center display, a games console or a dedicated workstation monitor.

This module is not just a display screen, but a comprehensive solution that is compatible with various single-board computers (SBCs) and a plethora of operating systems. The versatility of this touchscreen module allows it to fit into a wide range of applications, from being a secondary display to a control panel for smart-home devices, and even finds utility in medical and industrial applications.

The CrowVision 11.6-inch touchscreen module boasts a resolution of 1366×768, providing clear and crisp visuals. The in-plane switching (IPS) panel enhances the color reproduction and offers a wide viewing angle of 178°, ensuring a consistent and accurate image from any viewing position.

CrowVision 11.6-inch touchscreen display

The module features a five-point capacitive touchscreen, ensuring a responsive and intuitive user experience. With a color depth of 16 M, it delivers vibrant and lifelike visuals, enhancing the overall user experience.

Single board computer support

One of the key selling points of the CrowVision module is its compatibility with various SBCs. Thanks to its adjustable, rear-side spacers, the module can accommodate boards between 20 and 100 mm long and up to 80 mm wide. This includes popular boards like the Raspberry Pi Zero, Raspberry Pi 4B, Raspberry Pi 3B, Banana Pi, Orange Pi, ROCK Pi, LattePanda, Beaglebone, and NVIDIA Jetson Nano. This wide compatibility range makes it a flexible choice for hobbyists and professionals alike.

Supported operating systems

When it comes to operating system compatibility, CrowVision leaves no stone unturned. It supports all major operating systems, including Raspbian, Ubuntu, Windows, Android, MacOS, and Chrome OS. This broad compatibility spectrum further enhances its versatility, making it a suitable choice for a wide array of applications.

Touchscreen display module

The potential applications of the CrowVision 11.6-inch touchscreen module are vast. It can be used as a secondary display for a computer, providing an extended workspace for multitasking. When combined with a 3D-printed enclosure and a Raspberry Pi or other SBC, it can serve as an all-in-one computer. Furthermore, it can be employed as a control panel for smart-home devices, allowing users to manage and monitor their devices conveniently. The module also finds use in medical and industrial applications, demonstrating its adaptability in various sectors.

The CrowVision touchscreen module is designed with convenience in mind. It comes with 3M adhesives and built-in screw holes, making it easy to mount on acrylic stands and plastic enclosures. It also includes a free acrylic stand, providing users with an out-of-the-box mounting solution.

The CrowVision 11.6-inch touchscreen module is a versatile, adaptable, and user-friendly solution for various applications and is now available to preorder from the Crowd Supply website priced from $99 with shipping expected to take place during April 2024. Its compatibility with multiple SBCs and operating systems, coupled with its potential for diverse applications, makes it a valuable addition to any tech setup, be it a smart home, a healthcare facility, or an industrial installation.



