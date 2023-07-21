CrowVision 11.6″ touchscreen display module and mini PC soon launching on Crowd Supply

If you’re in the market for a touchscreen for your next project or to extend an existing projects or workstation desktop. You might be interested in CrowVision an 11.6″ touchscreen display module and all-in-one computer with 1366 x 768 resolution, 178° viewing angle, and wide compatibility soon to be launching via Crowd Supply.

CrowVision is not just another touch screen; it’s an all-in-one computing solution boasting a 1366 x 768 resolution. Comprising an IPS (In-Plane Switching) panel, CrowVision allows users to enjoy a 178° viewing angle. But what does this imply for you? A wider viewing angle ensures you will experience vibrant, accurate colors, regardless of the direction from which you’re looking at the screen.

Plug-and-Play

One of the remarkable features of CrowVision lies in its compatibility. It incorporates slideable assembly holes, rendering it suitable for use with a wide array of external SBCs (Single Board Computers). And if you are wondering how to establish this connection, you will be pleased to know that the process is as simple as connecting via a wire harness. CrowVision is entirely plug-and-play, offering a seamless user experience.

Touchscreen display

CrowVision finds relevance in an extensive array of applications:

: The product truly shines in more specialized applications. For instance, in the medical and industrial fields, it serves as an intuitive control screen, facilitating the operation and monitoring of complex systems with unprecedented ease and precision. Boosting Productivity: The device’s high-quality display and responsive touch interface simplify complex tasks, thereby augmenting efficiency and productivity. By interacting with your applications on this vibrant screen, multitasking becomes a breeze like never before.

This 11.6″ touch screen display module, elevates user experience by merging a compact form factor with high-quality display technology and extensive compatibility. The potential applications of CrowVision stretch beyond common computing needs, delving into specialized industrial fields as well as hobbyist projects and more.

Source: Crowd Supply



