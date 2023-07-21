Axiomtek SHB160 PICMG 1.3 single board computer (SBC) card

Axiomtek has launched the SHB160 a PICMG 1.3 full-size single board computer (SBC) is equipped with the latest technologies, setting a new standard for efficiency and reliability in the market. The SHB160 boasts the LGA1700 13th/12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3, Pentium, or Celeron processor. Together with the Intel R680E/H610E chipset, the SBC ensures unrivaled computing performance. This robust combination presents a powerful solution for various AIoT applications such as vision inspection, objective classification, intelligent video analysis, and smart city development.

Single board computer

One of the SHB160’s significant attributes is its support for dual 2.5 GbE LAN. This feature promotes high-speed data transfer, making for a superior connection experience. Furthermore, the SBC supports PCIe 4.0, offering more flexibility and high bandwidth to graphics processing units (GPUs), solid-state drives (SSDs), and other peripherals.

To accommodate intensive computing applications, the SHB160 supports up to 128 GB of system memory via four DDR5-4400 MHz ECC or non-ECC U-DIMM slots. It also provides multiple data storage options, including six or four SATA-600 ports depending on the chipset, and an M.2 Key M 2280 slot for NVMe SSD in R680E chipset configurations.

LGA1700 13th/12th Gen Intel Core i7/i5/i3, Pentium or Celeron processor (up to 125 W)

Intel R680E/H610E chipset

DDR5 4400 MHz U-DIMM up to 128 GB ECC (R680E only)/non-ECC memory

Supports Intel AMT and vPro (R680E)

Supports RAID 0/1/5/10 (R680E)

TPM 2.0 supported (optional)

Supports dual 2.5 GbE

Supports LPT port

Supports M.2 Key M/ Key E (H610E only supports Key E)

Supports PCIe 4.0 through the gold fingers SHB160 features :

Intel UHD Graphics

The SHB160 enhances visual capabilities through its integration of Intel UHD Graphics. It provides dual display configurations via DVI-I and DisplayPort++ ports, ensuring outstanding graphics performance across different applications.

This SBC comes with an extensive array of I/O interfaces, including RS-232, RS-232/422/485, USB 3.2 Gen2x1, USB 3.2 Gen1x1, and PS/2 keyboard and mouse internal connectors, among others. These diverse connectivity options facilitate various industry-specific needs. The SHB160 also supports Wi-Fi 6 via an M.2 Key E 2230 slot, which bolsters data transfer speed while simultaneously reducing latency and amplifying security.

Trusted Platform Module (TPM)

In a bid to enhance security, the SHB160 offers an optional Trusted Platform Module (TPM) 2.0. Furthermore, it supports Intel Active Management Technology (Intel AMT) and Intel vPro for easy remote management and monitoring, allowing for more controlled operations. Axiomtek’s SHB160 is engineered to endure demanding industrial environments. Its wide operating temperature range of 0°C to 60°C ensures stable performance under varying conditions.

The SHB160 is available for purchase, offering a comprehensive, efficient, and robust solution for industrial computer needs. Axiomtek’s SHB160 is more than just a single board computer. It’s a testament to Axiomtek’s commitment to delivering advanced technology for industrial applications. With a blend of high-speed interfaces, robust system memory, superior graphics, and enhanced security features, the SHB160 is set to meet and exceed industry expectations.

Source : Axiomtek



