5 Top Single Board Computers (SBCs) of 2024 Recommended By Explaining Computers

The single-board computer (SBC) market in 2024 is rapidly evolving, offering a landscape filled with innovation and diverse options. This comprehensive guide by Explaining Computers provides top SBC recommendations for the year, spotlighting leading contenders and emerging players to give you a clear understanding of the current SBC ecosystem.

Keeping up with the fast-paced world of SBCs can feel like following the latest tech trends—there’s always something new on the horizon. As we enter 2024, the SBC market is buzzing with innovations that cater to a wide range of needs, from hobbyist projects to industrial applications. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or just beginning to explore SBCs, understanding the latest trends and advancements can be both exciting and challenging. This guide aims to simplify that process, highlighting the top options and offering insights into what sets these boards apart.

Single Board Computers of 2024

In this shifting landscape, some key trends are emerging: ARM board prices are on the rise, while x86 mini PCs are becoming more affordable. At the same time, powerful microcontrollers are positioning themselves as viable SBC alternatives, and cost-effective RISC-V hardware is gaining traction. These changes, driven by technological progress and global supply chain dynamics, open up a world of possibilities for tech enthusiasts and professionals alike. As you explore the top SBCs of 2024, you’ll find a mix of affordability and innovation, equipping you with the tools needed to approach your next project with confidence and creativity. Let’s dive into this dynamic ecosystem and explore the boards that are setting the pace for the coming year.

TL;DR Key Takeaways : The SBC market in 2024 is experiencing significant shifts, with ARM board prices rising and x86 mini PCs becoming more affordable due to the emergence of powerful microcontrollers and cost-effective RISC-V hardware.

Evaluation of SBCs focuses on cost-effectiveness and innovation, with eight new boards assessed for their value and technological advancements.

Noteworthy SBCs not reviewed include the Latte Panda Mu, ArmSoM Sige 7, Banana Pi BPI M7, and others, offering unique features for various applications.

The top SBCs of 2024 are led by the Radxa X4, followed by the Radxa Rock 5 ITX, Odroid M1S, and joint fourth place Banana Pi BPI F3 and Lichee Pi 3A.

SBCs support multiple operating systems, enhancing their functionality for desktop computing and media playback, with software compatibility being a key consideration.

Market Dynamics and Emerging Trends

The SBC marketplace is undergoing notable transformations that are reshaping the industry:

ARM board prices are on an upward trajectory

x86 mini PCs are becoming increasingly affordable

Powerful microcontrollers are emerging as viable SBC alternatives

Cost-effective RISC-V hardware is gaining traction

These shifts are driven by advancements in chip manufacturing, changes in global supply chains, and the growing demand for specialized computing solutions. As a result, you now have access to a broader spectrum of options, each catering to specific needs and applications.

Evaluation Criteria: Balancing Cost and Innovation

When assessing SBCs, two primary factors stand out: cost-effectiveness and innovation. Over the past year, eight new SBCs have been carefully evaluated based on these criteria. The goal is to identify boards that not only offer excellent value for money but also push the boundaries of what’s technologically possible.

Key aspects considered in the evaluation process include:

Processing power and efficiency

Memory and storage capabilities

Connectivity options

Power consumption

Expandability and compatibility

Software ecosystem support

By focusing on these elements, you can make informed decisions that align with your specific project requirements and budget constraints.

Top 5 New SBCs 2024

Advance your skills in ARM architecture by reading more of our detailed content.

Explaining Computers Top 5 SBCs of 2024

After rigorous testing and evaluation, the following SBCs have emerged as the leaders in 2024:

Joint 4th Place: Banana Pi BPI F3 and Lichee Pi 3A

These RISC-V based boards offer:

Robust performance for their price point

Excellent energy efficiency

Growing software ecosystem support

3rd Place: Odroid M1S

Hardkernel’s offering stands out with:

Exceptional reliability and stability

Strong community support and documentation

Versatility for various applications

2nd Place: Radxa Rock 5 ITX

This Mini-ITX ARM board impresses with:

High-performance computing capabilities

Extensive connectivity options

Compatibility with standard PC components

1st Place: Radxa X4

Leading the pack, this x86 SBC with an N100 CPU offers:

Unparalleled processing power in its class

Excellent thermal management

Broad software compatibility

Noteworthy Contenders: Beyond the Top Five

While the top five SBCs of 2024 showcase exceptional capabilities, several other boards deserve your attention:

Latte Panda Mu: This x86 compute module featuring an N100 processor offers a compelling blend of performance and flexibility, making it suitable for a wide range of applications.

This x86 compute module featuring an N100 processor offers a compelling blend of performance and flexibility, making it suitable for a wide range of applications. ArmSoM Sige 7 and Banana Pi BPI M7: Both powered by octa-core RK 3588 ARM processors, these boards deliver robust performance for demanding tasks.

Both powered by octa-core RK 3588 ARM processors, these boards deliver robust performance for demanding tasks. Orange Pi 5 Max: Known for its exceptional connectivity options and processing power, this board is ideal for networking and multimedia projects.

Known for its exceptional connectivity options and processing power, this board is ideal for networking and multimedia projects. Radson Neo 12L: Designed with industrial applications in mind, this board offers enhanced durability and reliability.

Designed with industrial applications in mind, this board offers enhanced durability and reliability. Radza Rock 2A and 2F: These versatile boards cater to both hobbyists and professionals, providing a balance of performance and affordability.

These versatile boards cater to both hobbyists and professionals, providing a balance of performance and affordability. Milk 5 Mars and Jupiter: Tailored for IoT solutions, these boards excel in low-power applications and edge computing scenarios.

Software Ecosystem and Performance Considerations

The software ecosystem plays a crucial role in maximizing the potential of SBCs. Most boards support a variety of operating systems, including:

Ubuntu and other Linux distributions

Android for mobile and tablet-like experiences

Specialized RISC-V operating systems

When selecting an SBC, consider the available software options and their compatibility with your intended applications. Performance metrics such as CPU speed, GPU capabilities, and memory bandwidth should align with your project requirements, whether you’re building a desktop computer, a media center, or an IoT device.

Community Engagement and Future Developments

The SBC community thrives on collaboration and shared knowledge. Your experiences and insights can contribute significantly to the collective understanding of these devices. Consider engaging with online forums, attending maker fairs, or participating in open-source projects to stay connected with the latest developments and best practices in the SBC world.

As you explore the SBC landscape of 2024, remember that the field is constantly evolving. New boards and technologies emerge regularly, offering novel solutions to complex computing challenges. By staying informed and adaptable, you can use the full potential of SBCs in your projects and innovations.

The SBC market in 2024 presents a rich tapestry of options, each with its unique strengths and capabilities. By focusing on cost-effectiveness, innovation, and performance, you can identify the SBC that best aligns with your needs, making sure you remain at the cutting edge of this exciting and rapidly advancing field.

Media Credit: ExplainingComputers



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals