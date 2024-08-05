ARM Windows laptops the good and the bad

Tired of your Windows laptop running out of juice halfway through the day? You’re not alone. Many of us struggle with the limitations of battery life and performance in Windows laptops. Although there are now solutions to compete with the likes of Apple’s Silicon laptops. One example is the latest Microsoft Surface laptop with the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip. This new ARM-based Windows laptop promises significant improvements in battery life and performance. Marques Brownlee has put together a fantastic overview providing more insight into what you can expect from an ARM Windows laptop.

ARM Windows Laptops Pros & Cons

Key Takeaways : The Microsoft Surface laptop with Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip marks a significant shift in ARM Windows laptops.

Extended battery life of up to 23 hours, ideal for long periods away from power sources.

Efficient performance for everyday tasks but not suitable for high-end gaming or tasks requiring a dedicated GPU.

Supports a range of native apps but emulated apps may present performance issues; some apps may not work at all.

Impressive build quality with an all-metal design, solid keyboard, and large trackpad.

Port selection includes USB-A, USB-C, and a headphone jack, but lacks an OLED display option.

Additional features include a dedicated AI co-pilot button and an NPU for AI processing tasks.

Potential buyers should verify app compatibility with ARM architecture and be aware of performance limitations for high-end tasks.

Suitable for general use but may not meet the needs of users requiring high-performance gaming or specialized software.

One of the most impressive features of the Microsoft Surface laptop is its exceptional battery life. Thanks to the energy-efficient Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip, this device offers a substantial improvement over its Intel-based counterparts. Microsoft boldly claims that the laptop can deliver up to an astonishing 23 hours of battery life, allowing users to work, browse, and create content throughout the day without the constant need for charging. This extended battery life makes the Microsoft Surface laptop an ideal companion for professionals, students, and anyone who values uninterrupted productivity on the go.

Efficient Performance for Everyday Tasks

When it comes to everyday computing tasks, the Microsoft Surface laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip delivers efficient and smooth performance. Whether you’re browsing the web, working on documents, or editing photos, this laptop handles these activities with ease. It also excels in running the Microsoft Office Suite, making it a reliable choice for professionals who rely on these essential tools. However, it’s important to note that the Microsoft Surface laptop is not designed for demanding tasks such as high-end gaming or intensive video editing, which require a dedicated GPU. For users with such specific requirements, alternative options may be more suitable.

Microsoft Windows ARM Laptops

App Compatibility: A Mixed Bag

One of the crucial considerations when evaluating an ARM-based Windows laptop is app compatibility. The Microsoft Surface laptop supports a wide range of native apps, ensuring a seamless experience for most users. However, emulated apps may present performance challenges, and some apps, including certain browsers, cloud storage services, and VPNs, may not function at all. This limitation can be a significant drawback for users who rely on specific software for their daily workflows. Before making a purchase decision, it is essential to verify the compatibility of your essential apps with the ARM architecture to avoid potential disappointment.

Premium Build Quality and Design

The Microsoft Surface laptop showcases exceptional build quality, reflecting the high standards associated with the Surface brand. Crafted with an all-metal design, this laptop exudes a premium feel and offers durability that can withstand the rigors of daily use. The keyboard is solid and responsive, providing a comfortable typing experience, while the large trackpad ensures precise and smooth navigation. The laptop also features a comprehensive port selection, including USB-A, USB-C, and a headphone jack, catering to various connectivity needs. However, it’s worth noting that the Microsoft Surface laptop does not offer an OLED display option, instead opting for a high-refresh-rate LCD. While this may not be a deal-breaker for many users, those who prioritize exceptional display quality may want to consider alternative options.

Extended battery life of up to 23 hours

Efficient performance for everyday tasks

Supports a wide range of native apps

Premium all-metal design and build quality

Comprehensive port selection

Forward-Thinking Features

The Microsoft Surface laptop comes equipped with several forward-thinking features that enhance its functionality and appeal to tech-savvy users. One notable addition is the dedicated AI co-pilot button, which allows for quick access to AI-related tasks, streamlining workflows and improving productivity. The laptop also features an NPU (Neural Processing Unit) specifically designed for AI processing tasks, positioning it as a future-proof choice for users interested in exploring the potential of artificial intelligence applications.

When considering the Microsoft Surface laptop as your next computing companion, it’s crucial to carefully evaluate your specific needs and verify the compatibility of your essential apps with the ARM architecture. While this laptop excels in general use, offering extended battery life, efficient performance, and a premium build quality, it may not be the optimal choice for users who require high-performance gaming or rely on specialized software that is not compatible with the ARM platform.

Verify app compatibility before purchase

Not suitable for high-end gaming or intensive video editing

Lacks an OLED display option

The Microsoft Surface laptop powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon X Elite ARM chip represents a significant step forward in the realm of ARM-based Windows laptops. With its impressive battery life, efficient performance for everyday tasks, and premium build quality, this laptop offers a compelling option for users seeking a portable and reliable device. However, it is essential to carefully consider app compatibility and performance limitations for specialized tasks before making a purchase decision. Overall, the Microsoft Surface laptop is a solid choice for general use, but it may not be the ideal fit for every user’s specific requirements. If you need further information on Windows Arm laptops jump over to the official Microsoft Support website.

