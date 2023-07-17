Top iOS 17 features revealed (Video)

Apple’s iOS 17 is currently in beta, we recently had the third developer beta of the software and also the first public beta of the software which was released last week. We have already seen a wide range of videos on the new iPhone software and now we have another one.

The latest video is from Marquess Brownlee and it gives you a look and some information on some of the top features that are coming to the iPhone with this software update, let’s find out some more details.

As we can see from the video there are some great new features coming to the iPhone with this software update, and Apple are also updating a wide range of their existing apps and features as well.

Apple will be unveiling its new iPhone 15 in September, there will be four handsets in the range, this will include the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, the iPhone 15 Pro, and the iPhone 15 Pro Max.

We are expecting the iOS 17 software update to be released in September along with the new iPhones, we can also expect iPadOS 17 and watchOS 10 in September as well. Plus there will be some new Apple Watches including the Apple Watch 9 and possibly the Apple Watch Ultra 2.

Source & Image Credit: Marques Brownlee



