How to install TinyLlama 1.1B large language model

Learn about the interesting TinyLlama project, an innovative initiative is set to redefine the landscape of natural language processing (NLP) by pretraining a 1.1B Llama model on 3 trillion tokens. The project, which began on September 1, 2023, is an ambitious endeavor that aims to complete this task within a 90-day timeframe using 16 x A100-40G GPUs.

TinyLlama is not just another AI project. The creators of TinyLlama have adopted the same architecture and tokenizer as Llama 2, which means it can be seamlessly integrated into many open-source projects built upon Llama. This compatibility is a significant advantage, as it allows for a smooth transition and easy implementation.

TinyLlama 1.1B large language model

However, what truly sets TinyLlama apart is its compactness. Despite its power, TinyLlama only has 1.1B parameters. This compactness is a strategic design choice that allows it to cater to a multitude of applications that demand a restricted computation and memory footprint. This makes TinyLlama a versatile tool that can be used in a variety of settings.

The potential use cases for TinyLlama are vast and varied. For instance, it can assist in the speculative decoding of larger models, as demonstrated in a tutorial by Andrej Karpathy. Furthermore, TinyLlama’s compactness makes it ideal for deployment on edge devices with restricted memory and computational capacities. This could enable functionalities like real-time machine translation without an internet connection. In fact, the 4bit-quantized TinyLlama-1.1B’s weight only takes up 550MB RAM.

Optimizations

The team responsible for creating the TinyLlama-1.1B model explain a little more about the project.

“Thanks to optimizations, we achieve a throughput of 24k tokens per second per A100-40G GPU, which translates to 56% model flops utilization without activation checkpointing (We expect the MFU to be even higher on A100-80G). It means you can train a chinchilla-optimal TinyLlama (1.1B param, 22B tokens) in 32 hours with 8 A100. Those optimizations also greatly reduce the memory footprint, allowing us to stuff our 1.1B model into 40GB GPU RAM and train with a per-gpu batch size of 16k tokens. You can also pretrain TinyLlama on 3090/4090 GPUs with a smaller per-gpu batch size. Below is a comparison of the training speed of our codebase with that of Pythia and MPT.”

Another exciting application of TinyLlama is in the realm of video games. It can enable real-time dialogue generation, enhancing the gaming experience by making it more interactive and immersive. Moreover, the TinyLlama code can serve as a reference for enthusiasts keen on pretraining language models under 5 billion parameters without diving too early into Megatron-LM.

The TinyLlama codebase supports a range of features, including multi-gpu and multi-node distributed training with FSDP, flash attention 2, fused layernorm, fused swiglu, fused cross entropy loss, and fused rotary positional embedding. These features make TinyLlama a robust and versatile tool for a variety of applications.

The TinyLlama project is a significant development in the world of AI and NLP. Its compactness, versatility, and compatibility with existing systems make it a promising tool that could reshape the landscape of NLP. As the project continues to evolve, it will be exciting to see the new applications and possibilities that TinyLlama will bring to the table.

