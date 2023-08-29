How to use Llama 2 and Code Llama online for free

If you would like to use the new coding assistant released by Meta or the different models currently available for the Llama 2 conversational AI large language model also made available via Meta. This quick guide will provide an overview of where both can be used online for free.

Enabling you to test out all the new models and put them through their paces. No costs are involved and no coding or setup is required to be able to use these models thanks to the team over at Perplexity. Although subscription packages are also available if you need to process large amounts of requests or you require additional features.

Enter Perplexity, an AI research assistant designed with a mission to revolutionize the way you search and interact online. Its core strengths lie in its conversational interface, contextual awareness, and its knack for personalization. The more you engage with Perplexity, the better it becomes at predicting your interests and delivering information tailored just for you. If you are wondering how this is achieved, it’s the magic of advanced algorithms and predictive text capabilities that sift through vast amounts of data, pinpointing the most relevant responses to your queries.

How to use Code Llama online

sing through multiple sources, imagine having a knowledgeable assistant by your side, understanding your needs, and presenting information in a manner that resonates with you. That’s Perplexity for you.

Here’s What Makes Perplexity Stand Out:

Conversational Flair : Pose questions to Perplexity in the language you use every day, and it will embark on a mission to understand your intent, even engaging in a back-and-forth chat if necessary to clarify your needs.

: Pose questions to Perplexity in the language you use every day, and it will embark on a mission to understand your intent, even engaging in a back-and-forth chat if necessary to clarify your needs. Advanced Answering Mechanism : Every question you put forth is processed meticulously, with the entire conversation history considered to ensure contextual relevance. The result? Clear, concise, and pertinent responses.

: Every question you put forth is processed meticulously, with the entire conversation history considered to ensure contextual relevance. The result? Clear, concise, and pertinent responses. File Understanding: If you’ve got files – be it in plain text, code, or PDF format – simply upload them. Depending on the file’s size, Perplexity will either analyze the entire document or extract key segments to deliver the most relevant answer.

How to use Perplexity AI and its modes

Perplexity isn’t just about answering questions; it’s about optimizing the way you receive information. This is evident in its diverse modes:

Search Focus : Ever felt overwhelmed by too much information? With the ‘Focus’ feature, you can streamline your search to specific sources. Simply initiate a new Thread, select ‘Focus’, and choose your desired domain from the dropdown. Every subsequent query in that Thread will remain focused on the source you’ve selected.

: Ever felt overwhelmed by too much information? With the ‘Focus’ feature, you can streamline your search to specific sources. Simply initiate a new Thread, select ‘Focus’, and choose your desired domain from the dropdown. Every subsequent query in that Thread will remain focused on the source you’ve selected. Writing Mode : This is a haven for those who wish to generate and process text and code without the distractions of the internet. A seamless conversation with an AI assistant ensures you get the content you need.

: This is a haven for those who wish to generate and process text and code without the distractions of the internet. A seamless conversation with an AI assistant ensures you get the content you need. Copilot & Quick Search: These are two sides of the same coin. While Copilot adopts an interactive approach, asking clarifying questions to refine its search, Quick Search delivers rapid, concise answers. Both are engineered to truly understand what you’re seeking.

So, if you’re keen to test out the Llama 2 model or the Code Llama assistant, you now have the tools and knowledge to do so, all thanks to Perplexity. Whether you’re a casual user or someone seeking more intensive features (for which subscription packages are available), Perplexity ensures your digital search experience is both enriching and efficient.

Remember, in the vast ocean of the internet, it’s essential to have a reliable navigator. And with Perplexity, you have just that – a guide attuned to your needs, ready to provide information the way you like it. Best of all Perplexity.ai features a wealth of models that you can choose from allowing you to try out each to see which one is best for your requirements.



