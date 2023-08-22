Chat with multiple AI language models simultaneously using GodMode

Sure being able to talk to one large language model can provide fantastic results depending on how good your prompt is. But what about having the ability to chat and conversed with multiple AI language models simultaneously? GodMode is a dedicated chat browser that only does one thing: help you quickly access the full web apps of ChatGPT, Claude 2, Perplexity, Bing and more with a single keyboard shortcut Cmd+Shift+G.

GodMode’s unique feature is its ability to input whatever is typed at the bottom into all web apps simultaneously. This means that users can explore multiple AI language models at once, gaining a diverse range of results and insights. However, if users wish to delve deeper into one particular model, they can do so independently, as each model operates within its own webview.

Chat with multiple large language model simultaneously

“It’s well discussed by now that GPT4 is a mixture of experts model, which explains its great advancement over GPT3 while not sacrificing speed. It stands to reason that if you can run one chat and get results from all the top closed/open source models, you will get that much more diversity in results for what you seek. As a side benefit, we will add opt-in data submission soon so we can crowdsource statistics on win rates, niche advantages, and show them over time.”

Currently, GodMode supports platforms including Arm64 for Apple Silicon Macs and non-Arm64 for other devices. Microsoft Windows is also supported, although user assistance is required to develop a more robust build process and instructions. More information about this can be found on the GitHub repository.

How to set up GodMode

The beauty of GodMode lies in its potential to provide a wealth of diverse results from top closed/open source models. This diversity can be harnessed to gain unique insights and answers, making it a powerful tool for anyone seeking to engage with AI. As an added bonus, GodMode plans to introduce an opt-in data submission feature, which will allow users to crowdsource statistics on win rates, niche advantages, and track them over time.

GodMode is not just a tool, but a gateway to the world of AI, more information jump over to the official GitHub repository.

Oh so this is like nat.dev?

Yes and no:

SOTA functionality is often released without API (eg: ChatGPT Code Interpreter, Bing Image Creator, Bard Multimodal Input, Claude Multifile Upload). We insist on using webapps so that you have full access to all functionality on launch day. We also made light/dark mode for each app, just for fun ( Cmd+Shift+L (Aug update: currently broken in the GodMode rewrite, will fix)) This is a secondary browser that can be pulled up with a keyboard shortcut ( Cmd+Shift+G , customizable). Feels a LOT faster than having it live in a browser window somewhere and is easy to pull up/dismiss during long generations. Supports no-API models like Perplexity and Poe, and local models like LLaMa and Vicuna (via OobaBooga). No paywall, build from source. Fancy new features like PromptCritic (AI assisted prompt improvement)

Its minimalist design and user-friendly interface make it accessible to everyone, irrespective of their technical background. Whether you’re a developer, an AI enthusiast, or simply curious about the world of AI, GodMode offers a unique opportunity to engage with multiple AI language models in a simple and efficient manner.

GodMode is set to change AI with a simple keystroke Cmd+Shift+G, enabling users to embark on a journey through a diverse world of AI-driven conversations. Say goodbye to complex interfaces and hello to streamlined, efficient AI access. Join the revolution and step into a new era of AI interaction with GodMode chatting with not just one large language model but multiple models at once.



