If you would like to learn more about artificial intelligence and Large Language Models you will be pleased to know that NVIDIA is offering the chance to receive a free guide to Large Language Models. Providing a comprehensive background on what LLMs are, how they work, and how to evaluate them, paired with use case examples and real-world case studies on the impact LLMs have had for the enterprise.

If you are not familiar with Large Language Models, LLMs are a type of artificial intelligence model designed to understand, generate, and manipulate human-like text. They are built on deep learning architectures, typically using transformers, and trained on massive amounts of textual data.

“Dive into the LLM applications that are driving the most transformation for enterprises. Examine real-world case studies of companies that adopted LLM-based applications and analyze the impact it had on their business.”

Guide to AI and Large Language Models

These models are capable of tasks such as text summarization, translation, question-answering, and conversation, among others. Some well-known LLMs include OpenAI’s GPT (Generative Pre-trained Transformer) series, with GPT-3 being a prominent example, and Google’s BERT (Bidirectional Encoder Representations from Transformers).

“Learn about the evolution of LLMs, the role of foundation models, and how the underlying technologies have come together to unlock the power of LLMs for the enterprise. Learn the steps to take when building LLMs and how to evaluate whether an LLM is well-suited for your intended use cases.”

For more information and to receive your guide jump over to the official NVIDIA website by following the link below to register your details and download the Enterprise Guide to Large Language Models

