OpenAI launches ChatGPT Plugins

Open AI has announced that it is launching ChatGPT Plugins, this will expand the use of ChatGPT and also give the AI software access to the latest information from the Internet.

A number of companies have worked with ChatGPT to create new plugins, and this includes Expedia, KATAK, Wolfram, Klarna, and more you can see details about this new feature below.

Users have been asking for plugins since we launched ChatGPT (and many developers are experimenting with similar ideas) because they unlock a vast range of possible use cases. We’re starting with a small set of users and are planning to gradually roll out larger-scale access as we learn more (for plugin developers, ChatGPT users, and after an alpha period, API users who would like to integrate plugins into their products). We’re excited to build a community shaping the future of the human–AI interaction paradigm.

Plugin developers who have been invited off our waitlist can use our documentation to build a plugin for ChatGPT, which then lists the enabled plugins in the prompt shown to the language model as well as documentation to instruct the model how to use each. The first plugins have been created by Expedia, FiscalNote, Instacart, KAYAK, Klarna, Milo, OpenTable, Shopify, Slack, Speak, Wolfram, and Zapier.

This certainly sounds very interesting and should expand the use of ChatGPT significantly, you can find out more information aboyt the new ChatGPT Plugins feature at the link below.

Source Open AI

Image Credit: Choong Deng Xiang





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals