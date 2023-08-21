GPT LLM Trainer makes it easy to fine-tune your large language models

If you find the world of training large language models (LLM) difficult to grasp you might be interested in a new tool that has been created specifically to make training large language models easier. A new solution has emerged that promises to revolutionize the way large language models are trained. This game-changing tool, known as the GPT-LLM-Trainer, is set to make the process of training LLMs not only more accessible but also more affordable and efficient.

The GPT-LLM-Trainer, a brainchild of Matt Schumer, is a groundbreaking tool that simplifies the often complex and resource-intensive process of training large language models. It is designed to eliminate the need for extensive data collection, formatting, model selection, and coding, making it a boon for those who have previously grappled with these challenges. Simply input a description of your task, and the system will generate a dataset from scratch, parse it into the right format, and fine-tune a LLaMA 2 model for you.

How to train large language models

“Training models is hard. You have to collect a dataset, clean it, get it in the right format, select a model, write the training code and train it. And that’s the best-case scenario. The goal of this project is to explore an experimental new pipeline to train a high-performing task-specific model. We try to abstract away all the complexity, so it’s as easy as possible to go from idea -> performant fully-trained model.”

The GPT-LLM-Trainer operates by allowing users to input a task description. From there, it autonomously generates a dataset from scratch, formats it, and fine-tunes a model. The model used for fine-tuning in this demonstration is Llama 2, although the trainer can be used to fine-tune any model.

The GPT-LLM-Trainer leverages the power of GPT-4 to facilitate the process through three key stages: data generation, system message generation, and fine-tuning. It autonomously divides the generated datasets into training and validation subsets, preparing the model for the inference stage. The GPT-LLM-Trainer is versatile and can be set up in Google Colab or a local Jupyter notebook. However, for ease of use, Google Colab is recommended. To use the GPT model, an OpenAI API key is required.

One of the standout features of the GPT-LLM-Trainer is its customization capabilities. Users can change the model type and select the temperature for creative or precise responses. The trainer generates examples based on the inputted prompt, creates a system message, pairs them together, and splits them into training sets. The GPT-LLM-Trainer is transparent in its operations, showing the steps it takes, the training loss, and the validation loss. This transparency allows users to understand the process and make necessary adjustments.

The GPT-LLM-Trainer is a game-changer in the world of AI, making the training of large language models more accessible, affordable, and efficient. It’s a new era of simplicity in AI training, and the GPT-LLM-Trainer is leading the way.



